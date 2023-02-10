Ince Blundell been ranked as one of the ‘richest’ areas in Sefton.

Take a look at this stunning home, named Doga Yazlik or Nature’s House. The extended four bedroom semi-detached residence is located in the prestigious area of Ince Blundell and listed on Rightmove for £495,000.

According to the latest figures from the Office for National Statistics, Ince Blundell has one of the highest average household incomes in the area, ranking it among Sefton’s most affluent neighbourhoods .

The property features an impressive open plan kitchen with bi-folding doors to the rear and breathtaking countryside views, as well as being in a peaceful, tranquil location.

The beautiful home promotes relaxation and being at one with nature and the rear garden has several seating areas, dedicated to making the most of the natural sunlight, as well as vegetable patches.

Would you like to live here?

