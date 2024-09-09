Some parts of Liverpool are facing soaring house prices as the property market begins to recover from the cost of living crisis.

According to Halifax, house prices across the UK reached a two-year high in August, after the Bank of England reduced interest rates for the first time in four years - down from the 16-year high of 5.25% to 5%.

As a result, confidence in the property market is beginning to recover and the North West is seeing house prices rise more than elsewhere in the country.

So, how does Liverpool compare? House prices differ greatly across the city, with a huge disparity between the least expensive areas and the most expensive, and some areas still experiencing plummeting market values.

Using official data from HM Land Registry, and the The Telegraph’s house price tool. we have created a list of the neighbourhoods in Liverpool that have experienced the biggest increases in property prices, over the last 12 months. The latest figures* were published in August 2024 and are the average paid prices of all property transactions - including detached, semi-detached, terraced houses and flats.

Contains HM Land Registry data © Crown copyright and database right 2021. This data is licensed under the Open Government Licence v3.0. *Areas with fewer than 30 sales over the last year have been excluded.

1 . Chinatown, St James & Georgian Quarter, Liverpool House prices in Chinatown, St James & Georgian Quarter have increased by 39.6% in the last year, with an average sold price of £212,395. | Jason Wells - stock.adobe.com

2 . Central & Islington, Liverpool House prices in Central & Islington have increased by 20.2% in the last year, with an average sold price of £129,982. | rabbit75_fot - stock.adobe.com

3 . Belle Vale, Liverpool House prices in Belle Vale have increased by 12.6% in the last year, with an average sold price of £168,120. | Google Street View

4 . Toxteth Park, Liverpool House prices in Toxteth Park have increased by 11.4% in the last year, with an average sold price of £125,394. | Sue Adair via Wkimedia