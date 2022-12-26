Outstanding character home on the edge of Merseyside with indoor garden bar, sun room and office snug
The beautiful home combines traditional and contemporary styling.
An impressive and unique detached property is for sale, just outside of Merseyside.
The striking six-bed home combines traditional and contemporary styling, with feature beamed ceilings and a sound system which runs throughout the property.
The grounds are entered via electric gates, with the property being fronted by a landscaped garden, with hedge privacy borders, outdoor lighting and a tarmac driveway.
The extensive property features five bathrooms, a sun room, office space and stone outbuildings, as well as a large bar, kitted out with bar tables.
Available for £1.1m, the home is located in Billinge, Wigan, and a short distance for transport links.
