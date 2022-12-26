The beautiful home combines traditional and contemporary styling.

An impressive and unique detached property is for sale, just outside of Merseyside.

The striking six-bed home combines traditional and contemporary styling, with feature beamed ceilings and a sound system which runs throughout the property.

The grounds are entered via electric gates, with the property being fronted by a landscaped garden, with hedge privacy borders, outdoor lighting and a tarmac driveway.

The extensive property features five bathrooms, a sun room, office space and stone outbuildings, as well as a large bar, kitted out with bar tables.

Available for £1.1m, the home is located in Billinge, Wigan, and a short distance for transport links.

See the full property listing on Rightmove.

1. Rainford Road, Billinge The property is entered at the front, via a large door, set within feature windows, making the entrance hallway a bright and welcoming space. Photo Sales

2. Rainford Road, Billinge The hallway provides an immediate ‘wow’ factor, with its high ceilings and striking oak staircase. Photo Sales

3. Rainford Road, Billinge The fornt lounge has a focal centre point of an exposed brickwork inglenook style fireplace surround, inset with a log burner fire. Photo Sales

4. Rainford Road, Billinge There is a huge open-plan breakfast kitchen, with an ideal workspace and sitting area. Photo Sales