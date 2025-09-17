It’s a two bedroom, one bathroom balcony apartment on the 9th floor of Mann Island Apartments.
With secure parking, located in the heart of Liverpool City Centre, the apartment has a spacious kitchen, living and dining area which is bright and airy due to the large glass patio doors.
The modern kitchen is equipped with integrated appliances and high gloss cabinetry. The living area leads out on to the balcony which offers panoramic views.
It’s on the market for £280,000 for Mann Island, Liverpool