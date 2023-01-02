The large home is in one of the UK’s poshest villages.

This five bedroom detached cottage is located in the highly sought-after village of Hightown.

Recently named among the poshest villages to live in the UK, Hightown is just 10 miles from Liverpool and described as a ‘retreat’ by residents.

This property is listed on Rightmove for £595,000 and is just a short distance from the dunes and shoreline.

With a private, gated driveway and large open-plan layout, this ‘arts and craft’ style home is perfect for those looking for a quiet place to live, with easy links to the city.

Take a look around this highly desirable home.

