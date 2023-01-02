Property for sale: Beautiful arts and craft style cottage in Merseyside’s poshest village
The large home is in one of the UK’s poshest villages.
This five bedroom detached cottage is located in the highly sought-after village of Hightown.
Recently named among the poshest villages to live in the UK, Hightown is just 10 miles from Liverpool and described as a ‘retreat’ by residents.
This property is listed on Rightmove for £595,000 and is just a short distance from the dunes and shoreline.
With a private, gated driveway and large open-plan layout, this ‘arts and craft’ style home is perfect for those looking for a quiet place to live, with easy links to the city.
Take a look around this highly desirable home.