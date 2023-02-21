Gayton and Lower Heswall has been ranked as the ‘richest’ area in Wirral.

Take a look at this beautiful sustainable listed on Rightmove for offers over £1,800,000.

According to the latest figures from the Office for National Statistics, Lower Heswall has the highest average household income in Wirral.

‘The Copse’ is a sustainable property, with minimal energy costs, which has been built to an exacting standard of construction and design.

The current owners built the property around five years ago in Lower Heswall, and wanted to create a relaxed home that was environmentally friendly.

The house has a built-in electric car charging point, satellite internet connection, a ground source heat pump and solar panels.

