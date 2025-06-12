On the market for offers in region of £1,900,000 with Flexi-Agent, this gorgeous costal town house is located in Albert Road, against the breath-taking backdrop of Formby’s iconic sand dunes and lies within a Site of Special Scientific Interest.

It’s set along a private gated road road home to just 11 properties.

The new owners will be ale to enjoy daily encounters with rare wildlife - including the famous red squirrels as well as sweeping sea views all just moments from Formby's renowned sandy beaches, pinewoods, and championship golf club, excellent local schools, shops, and swift transport links to Liverpool and Southport.

The beautiful property dates back to 1860 and blends historic character with versatile living across four floors, alongside an expansive rear garden and a private gated driveway with generous plot size.

For more information on the property, click here.

Scroll through for 32 stunning photos inside the gorgeous property:

1 . Seabank House, Albert Road, Formby, Liverpool Flexi-Agent

2 . Seabank House, Albert Road, Formby, Liverpool Flexi-Agent

3 . Seabank House, Albert Road, Formby, Liverpool Flexi-Agent

4 . Seabank House, Albert Road, Formby, Liverpool Flexi-Agent