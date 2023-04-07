Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Port of Dover chaos: holidaymakers face 90 minute waits
7 minutes ago S-Club 7 singer Paul Cattermole dies
46 minutes ago 10 unique ways to use up your Easter chocolate
1 hour ago Phil and Holly to be replaced on This Morning next week
2 hours ago Star Wars battle droid appears on top of empty Edward Colston plinth
3 hours ago Murder probe launched after 14 year-old girl dies in fire

Stunning Grade II listed Crosby townhouse with impeccably renovated interior for under £1million

This seven bedroom property stands on an exclusive leafy boulevard in Blundellsands.

Dominic Raynor
By Dominic Raynor
Published 7th Apr 2023, 14:12 BST

This stunning Grade II listed townhouse has been renovated to an impeccable standard but retains its character and charm throughout.

Located on one of the most sought after streets in Blundellsands, Warren Road, it’s within walking distance of independent shops, bars, Crosby beach and transport links to Liverpool.

The seven bedroom property is spread across three floors with an additional five-room cellar below ground, including a wine room.

Listed for £950,000 on Zoopla and Clive Watkin you get plenty of property for your money.

Vestibule - front door opening onto driveway and original tiled flooring leading into entrance hall.

1. Grade II listed townhouse, Warren Road, Blundellsands

Vestibule - front door opening onto driveway and original tiled flooring leading into entrance hall. Photo: Zoopla and Clive Watkin

Entrance Hall - Laminate herringbone flooring, original coving, cast iron radiators, access to cellar and stairs leading to first floor.

2. Grade II listed townhouse, Warren Road, Blundellsands

Entrance Hall - Laminate herringbone flooring, original coving, cast iron radiators, access to cellar and stairs leading to first floor. Photo: Zoopla and Clive Watkin

Front - Outside the home is a large driveway to the front with an electrical point for charging your car as well as well-maintained gardens to the rear.

3. Grade II listed townhouse, Warren Road, Blundellsands

Front - Outside the home is a large driveway to the front with an electrical point for charging your car as well as well-maintained gardens to the rear. Photo: Zoopla and Clive Watkin

Living Room - Bespoke sash wooden framed windows, original ornate coving, carpeted flooring, radiator, victorian fireplace.

4. Grade II listed townhouse, Warren Road, Blundellsands

Living Room - Bespoke sash wooden framed windows, original ornate coving, carpeted flooring, radiator, victorian fireplace. Photo: Zoopla and Clive Watkin

Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Grade IIStandardLiverpool