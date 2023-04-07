Stunning Grade II listed Crosby townhouse with impeccably renovated interior for under £1million
This seven bedroom property stands on an exclusive leafy boulevard in Blundellsands.
This stunning Grade II listed townhouse has been renovated to an impeccable standard but retains its character and charm throughout.
Located on one of the most sought after streets in Blundellsands, Warren Road, it’s within walking distance of independent shops, bars, Crosby beach and transport links to Liverpool.
The seven bedroom property is spread across three floors with an additional five-room cellar below ground, including a wine room.
Listed for £950,000 on Zoopla and Clive Watkin you get plenty of property for your money.