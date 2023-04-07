This seven bedroom property stands on an exclusive leafy boulevard in Blundellsands.

This stunning Grade II listed townhouse has been renovated to an impeccable standard but retains its character and charm throughout.

Located on one of the most sought after streets in Blundellsands, Warren Road, it’s within walking distance of independent shops, bars, Crosby beach and transport links to Liverpool.

The seven bedroom property is spread across three floors with an additional five-room cellar below ground, including a wine room.

Listed for £950,000 on Zoopla and Clive Watkin you get plenty of property for your money.

Vestibule - front door opening onto driveway and original tiled flooring leading into entrance hall.

Entrance Hall - Laminate herringbone flooring, original coving, cast iron radiators, access to cellar and stairs leading to first floor.

Front - Outside the home is a large driveway to the front with an electrical point for charging your car as well as well-maintained gardens to the rear.

Living Room - Bespoke sash wooden framed windows, original ornate coving, carpeted flooring, radiator, victorian fireplace.