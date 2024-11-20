Inside breathtaking £2.5m manor house for sale in historic Merseyside village - pictures

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 20th Nov 2024, 17:00 GMT

A beautiful manor house is up for sale in one of Merseyside’s oldest and most charming villages.

Located in Thornton Hough, the magnificent, Grade II listed property sits in around 22 acres of land and private gardens, as well as a one acre private lake. The gardens were even laid out by Edward Kemp, the famous landscape architect responsible for the design and layout of Birkenhead Park which later became the inspiration for Central Park in New York.

Dating back to 1851, the huge manor house has been restored and renovated to a high standard, and boasts eight bedrooms - six with en-suites - and various dressing rooms. Spanning three floors, the property also includes a grand main hall and formal lounge and exudes luxury.

- The 12 most beautiful Merseyside villages and towns you definitely need to visit this winter

On the market for £2,500,000, the property’s estate agent, Ingram Premium Listings, says it “presents a rare opportunity to buy a significant property of historic relevance.” Take a look at the gallery below to see inside this breathtaking home.

Location: Thornton Hough, Wirral.

Price: £2,500,000.

Estate agent: Ingram Premium Listings, Heswall.

Thornton Hough Manor House, Wirral.

1. Thornton Hough Manor House, Wirral

Thornton Hough Manor House, Wirral. | Rightmove

Thornton Hough Manor House, Wirral.

2. Thornton Hough Manor House, Wirral

Thornton Hough Manor House, Wirral. | Rightmove

Thornton Hough Manor House, Wirral.

3. Thornton Hough Manor House, Wirral

Thornton Hough Manor House, Wirral. | Rightmove

Thornton Hough Manor House, Wirral.

4. Thornton Hough Manor House, Wirral

Thornton Hough Manor House, Wirral. | Rightmove

Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:PropertyHistory
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice