Located in Thornton Hough, the magnificent, Grade II listed property sits in around 22 acres of land and private gardens, as well as a one acre private lake. The gardens were even laid out by Edward Kemp, the famous landscape architect responsible for the design and layout of Birkenhead Park which later became the inspiration for Central Park in New York.

Dating back to 1851, the huge manor house has been restored and renovated to a high standard, and boasts eight bedrooms - six with en-suites - and various dressing rooms. Spanning three floors, the property also includes a grand main hall and formal lounge and exudes luxury.

On the market for £2,500,000, the property’s estate agent, Ingram Premium Listings, says it “presents a rare opportunity to buy a significant property of historic relevance.” Take a look at the gallery below to see inside this breathtaking home.

Location: Thornton Hough, Wirral.

Price: £2,500,000.

Estate agent: Ingram Premium Listings, Heswall.

