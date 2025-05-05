The ‘hottest’ postcodes in Liverpool, where it is easiest to sell your house, have been revealed by property experts at TheAdvisory.
The team have created a PropCast weather report, which shows the areas where homes are most in demand. It was created by calculating the number of ‘Sold STC’ and ‘Under Offer’ properties as a percentage of the total homes for sale.
Each postcode (e.g. L1, L2) is given a heat rating, with anything above 50 degrees meaning it is ‘very hot’ and an ‘extreme sellers market’.
Below are the 11 postcode areas within Liverpool with the highest heat rating according to the latest weather map.
