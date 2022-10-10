The five bedroom house, with a sunny south facing garden, is listed on Rightmove for £2,700,000.

A breathtaking detached home in Freshfield is on the market for £2,700,000.

One of Merseyside’s most desirable areas, the property is close to stunning beaches and nature reserves.

With modern fixtures and a large rear garden, it is the perfect family home.

Each of the five bedrooms has a luxury en-suite bathroom, and there is even an air conditioned gym.

1. Shireburn Road, Freshfield Step inside the stunning property in Freshfield, with security gates and a luxurious front garden.

2. Shireburn Road, Freshfield You approach this magnificent property via the private, tree-lined road, with views overlooking one of the finest local golf courses.

3. Shireburn Road, Freshfield The entrance is modern and filled with natural light.

4. Shireburn Road, Freshfield The large dining area features a fireplace, stylish flooring and access to the garden.