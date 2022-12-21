Outstanding £3.2m contemporary home with cinema and gym - the most expensive property for sale in Sefton
Take a look inside the most expensive property in Sefton.
An outstanding contemporary home in one of the North West’s most exclusive residential areas is for sale for £3.2m.
Located on Shireburn Road, Formby, this beautiful detached property was completed in 2014, and designed to exacting standards of contemporary design incorporating high quality fittings.
Featuring landscaped gardens, underfloor heating, solar roof panels and a cinema, the five-bed property also has a pool room and home gym.
Just one mile away from Formby Village, the house is conveniently placed for a peaceful walk through the National Trust Squirrel Reserve or to a local restaurant or coffee shop.
See the full Rightmove listing.