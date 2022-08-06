These houses are within the catchment area for ‘outstanding’ OFSTED-rated secondary school, Archbishop Blanch School in L7.

Choosing where to live can be difficult, with school catchment areas and public transport links being a top priority for many.

Archbishop Blanch School is the most recent secondary school in Liverpool to recieve an ‘outstanding’ OFSTED ranking, making the surrounding area a great choice for setting roots.

The secondary school in L7 is one of just three in Liverpool to be given the top ranking by the government’s Office for Standards in Education.

“Pupils’ and students’ behaviour is impeccable. This reflects the respect that they have for staff and each other” - the OFSTED report stated.

Liverpool’s only all girls Church of England High School with a mixed Sixth Form, has a larger than usual catchment area but LiverpoolWorld have found three gorgeous houses, within two miles of it.

1. Barchester Drive, Aigburth, L17 - £850,000 This quirky, four bedroom detached house is located in Aigburth, one of Liverpool’s most sought after places to live.

2. Barchester Drive, Aigburth, L17 - £850,000 The property boasts a large garden and spiral staircase.

3. Barchester Drive, Aigburth, L17 - £850,000 The upstairs area is light and spacious, with laminate flooring.

4. Barchester Drive, Aigburth, L17 - £850,000 The art deco style may not be to everyone’s taste, however, the spacious property has two bathrooms, a large entrance and a driveway able to fit six cars.