Three surprising mistakes that are making homes too hot during this heatwave

Nathalia sofa in cool living room layout

As we experience warmer summers, many households are finding their homes uncomfortably stuffy. Temperatures are regularly reaching over 30 degrees and, without air conditioning, these hot days can feel unbearable.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK.

According to interior expert, Chloe Barrow at Laura James, some small home styling choices could be inadvertently turning up the heat indoors. From furniture placement to soft furnishing swaps, Chloe reveals three common decor mistakes that may be contributing to your home feeling even more boiling than usual, especially during a heatwave.

1. Your Furniture Is Blocking Airflow

“Most people don’t realise that placing large furniture pieces too close to walls can actually stifle air circulation. Air needs space to move, especially around naturally cooler areas like walls and floors. If your sofa or sideboard is pressed right up against the wall, you’re limiting that airflow and trapping heat in pockets. Even just pulling pieces a few centimetres away can help fresh air move more freely through the space.”

2. Your Rugs Are Making The Room Hotter

“Rugs are brilliant insulators, which is great for winter but not ideal when you're trying to cool down. Thick pile or large area rugs can trap heat, especially on hardwood or tiled floors that would otherwise stay naturally cooler. In summer, consider rolling up heavier rugs or replacing them with lightweight flatweave styles. Leaving certain high-traffic zones rug-free can also help lower the perceived temperature underfoot, making the space feel fresher and more breathable.”

3. You Opted for Blinds Instead of Curtains

“While blinds can look sleek, they often do little to block out heat. Thin slatted styles especially allow sunlight and warmth to seep in, which quickly raises the internal temperature. In contrast, curtains, especially those with a thermal or blackout lining, can significantly reduce heat from coming in. They create a thicker barrier between your home and the sun’s rays, helping to keep rooms noticeably cooler. During summer, I recommend keeping curtains drawn during the hottest parts of the day to maintain a lower ambient temperature.”

Chloe Barrow’s insights serve as a valuable reminder that staying cool during a heatwave doesn’t always require expensive gadgets or renovations. Sometimes, it’s about working smarter with the space you already have. By addressing these commonly overlooked decor mistakes, households can reclaim a sense of freshness and comfort during the hottest months of the year. So, before investing in fans or portable AC units, take a closer look at your home’s layout and furnishings. You might already have the tools to beat the heat.