Liverpool for sale: Inside 'truly stunning' £280,000 property in highly desirable Sefton Park area

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 16th Jan 2025, 13:29 BST

Take a virtual tour of this two-bed apartment in a sought-after, leafy Liverpool area.

Located on Marmion Road in the beautiful Sefton Park area, this two-bed, top floor apartment is bursting with charm and boasts two bathrooms, communal gardens and a gorgeous open-plan kitchen and living area.

On the market for £280,000, the property is in a prime position in the leafy and desirable suburb of Sefton Park L17, which was last year named the best place to live in Merseyside by The Sunday Times.

Estate agents, Move Residential describe the apartment as ‘truly stunning’, adding: “A viewing is highly recommended to fully appreciate the unique charm and exceptional quality finishes this apartment has to offer, certain to make an enviable future home for an extremely lucky buyer.”

Take a look around and let us know what you think...

Marmion Road, Sefton Park, Liverpool L17.

1. Marmion Road, Sefton Park, Liverpool L17

Marmion Road, Sefton Park, Liverpool L17. | Move Residential

