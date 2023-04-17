Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Birds Eye recalls item after ‘manufacturing error’ health concerns
3 hours ago Man hit and killed by stolen Audi was ‘Litherland Running Man’
3 hours ago Sunak under investigation over alleged failure to declare interest
4 hours ago Police officer charged with rape while on duty
4 hours ago King Charles and Prince Harry hold ‘peace talks’ ahead of coronation
4 hours ago Phillip Schofield returns to This Morning after brother’s conviction

House prices in Sefton: the 11 neighbourhoods with the cheapest homes, including Hesketh Park and Seaforth

For those hoping to get on the property ladder these are the most affordable places to buy a home in the borough.

Dominic Raynor
By Dominic Raynor
Published 17th Apr 2023, 15:03 BST
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 15:21 BST

Getting onto the property ladder has been challenging for many years, but rising interest rates are making it even tougher.

For people wanting to buy their first home during a cost-of-living crisis, the price of property in their chosen area will be a key factor to consider.

So which parts of Sefton have the most affordable homes?

Most Popular

Average house prices vary dramatically across the different neighbourhoods of Sefton, according to new figures published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Across England and Wales, the cheapest neighbourhoods to buy a property can largely be found in the North East, North West and Yorkshire and the Humber.

The ONS splits England and Wales into 7,202 small areas, of which 128 have median house prices of under £100,000. The cheapest place to buy a house is Horden in County Durham, where the average property will set you back just £57,500.

Unsurprisingly, the top 20 most expensive neighbourhoods were all found in London. Barking Central was the cheapest neighbourhood to buy a property in the capital, with prices just below £200,000.

The figures are based on ONS analysis of HM Land Registry data on prices paid for properties in the year to September 2022.

How do property prices compare in Sefton? Here we reveal the 11 cheapest neighbourhoods to buy a property.

Related topics:HOUSE pricesHomePeopleInterest Rates