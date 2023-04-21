Renovations are expected to be completed in 2024.

Images of how Liverpool’s seven-storey former bank could look after a major refurbishment have been revealed. After being left vacant since 2009, the Martins Bank Building is getting ready to welcome people once again, as developers, Kinrise, pour millions of pounds into its renovation.

Upon completion in 2024, the historic Grade II* listed building will house community-focused spaces and 140,000 sq.ft. of sustainable offices. Alongside workspaces, Kinrise plans to create welcoming, publicly accessible spaces within the spectacular former banking hall on the ground floor of the building - including a restaurant and coffee shop.

Kinrise, along with architects, Red Deer, are aiming to retain many of the building’s beautiful historic features, including flooring, and restore them to their once glorious state.

This is how the building could look inside.

