They are all from the 1980s and at the time the city was experiencing political unrest, economic decline underpinned by a strong cultural identity,
Tension was huigh and the Toxteth riots of 1981 highlighted social inequalities. Despite hardships, Liverpool’s music scene thrived with bands like Echo and the Bunnymen and The La’s emerging. And football continued to dominate.
The decade ended with tragedy on the football pitch when 97 people lost their lives at Hillsborough Stadium.
Crowds wait to board a Birkenhead ferry to cross the river Mersey, Liverpool, June 1982. (Photo By RDImages/Epics/Getty Images) | Getty Images
May 1986: Children play street football in Liverpool, England. \ Mandatory Credit: Allsport UK /Allsport | Getty Images
A group of police officers stand before the rubble of a wrecked building after a night of rioting in the Toxteth area of Liverpool, England, July 1981. (Photo by Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images) | Getty Images
Stewards attempt to maintain a distance between the protestors and the police officers during an anti-police demonstration in the Toxteth area of Liverpool, England, 17th August 1981. The previous month has seen the area erupt into violence with a series of riots. (Photo by Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images) | Getty Images