The average annual household income for Calderstones is £62,000 - according to the latest Office for National Statistics figures, published by in October 2023. This makes it the wealthiest area in the city.

If you, like me, are strapped for a cash, a free way to take in the affluent area is to talk a stroll around its biggest green space.

We're not short on beautiful parks in Liverpool, but Calderstones in South Liverpool holds some of the oldest history in the city. The 94-acre family park boasts woodland, a lake and fields as well as beautiful Japanese and old English gardens.

Winterhill Close is the most expensive street in Liverpool with an average sold price of £1,018,750, according to the latest figures (October 2023). My favourite house in the area is the park's mansion house. Lovingly restored by national literacy charity, The Reader, inside you'll find a cafe and bookshop. You also have to go through here to discover the park's oldest history - the Calder Stones, which give the local area its name. These stones were first used to form a structure and decorated with carvings over 4,000 years ago.

The park itself is home to Liverpool's oldest and most majestic inhabitant, the Allerton Oak. It was crowned UK Tree of the Year in 2019, and the council estimates it is worth at least half a million pounds. A popular landmark, local lore has it to be around 1,000 years old. Legend has it that in medieval times, the local court, known as a 'Hundred Court', would meet under the branches of the tree, as they lacked a courthouse. Today, the tree is fenced off to protect it, and its heavy boughs are supported by metal poles.

Of course, we know it's the people who make the place, and a group of local campaigners fought to save a slice of the park from a controversial housing development. Members of Save Calderstones Park fought to save the former depot and botanical greenhouse site, where plans to build fifty luxury houses were scrapped following a High Court ruling.

The area not only has beautiful places to visit but also a real community.