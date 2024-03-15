Sefton Park has been named one of the best places to live in the UK and the North West in the Sunday Times' annual guide.

The area is home to an array of independent shops, restaurants, bars, and, of course, a wonderful park, complete with a fairy glen, coffee shop and acres of green space to explore. So, it's no surprise that properties around Sefton Park and Lark Lane are often snapped up pretty quickly.

Here at LiverpoolWorld, we have found an 'immaculate' two-bed, two-bathroom apartment just steps away from Lark Lane, with a reasonable price of offers over £240,000.

Listed on Rightmove, the property description by estate agents Jones & Chapman reads: "A truly immaculate two bedroom duplex apartment within a period property and enjoying a much sought after cul de sac location off Lark Lane close to restaurants and amenities. Only by a personal internal inspection can the many features be appreciated."

Take a look around and let us know what you think...

1 . Pelham Grove, Sefton Park, Liverpool L17 Pelham Grove, Sefton Park, Liverpool. Photo: Rightmove/Jones&Chapman

