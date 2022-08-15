As Lime Street Station celebrates its 186th birthday, we take a look back at its wonderful history.

Officially opened on August 15 in 1836, today marks Liverpool Lime Street Station’s 186th birthday.

Considered to be the oldest still-operating grand terminus mainline station in the world, it has served the people of Liverpool for almost two centuries.

Designed by John Cunningham, Arthur Holme and John Foster Jr for Liverpool and Manchester Railway, the station proved so popular it become necessary to expand it within just six years of its opening.

By 1849, now in the hands of London and North Western Railway, the first train shed with a larger one measuring 153ft, 6in and span in iron. At the time it was widest single span roof yet attempted.

The station has been changing ever since it was built and Liverpool City Council have just completed the latest revamp of the Lime Street area.

Previously rated as one of Britain’s best railways, we look back at how much the station has changed since opening.

1. Lime Street,1820 The tunnel between Lime Street and Edge Hill, designed by William MacKenzie, was one of the first railway tunnels ever built.

2. ‘New Station’, 1836 The entrance to the tunnel and booking offices what was then ‘New Station’ in 1836. When opened on 15th September 1830, it was the world’s first inter-city railway. From Liverpool to Manchester. Photo: Historica Graphica Collection/Getty Images

3. Lime Street, 1895 A horse drawn tram parked outside the main entrance of Lime Street Station in 1895. (Getty Images)

4. Lime Street, 1958 The English Electric Company’s new locomotive, the Deltic diesel, at Lime Street Station. (Getty Images)