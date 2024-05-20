Pineridge mansion stands on a beach road on the edge of the National Trust Pinewoods Nature Reserve and is on the market for a whopping £4.6 million. Located in an exclusive area of Formby, the huge home is currently the most expensive Merseyside property listed on Rightmove.

The interior of the six bedroom, five bathroom property is stacked full of designer styles and furniture, including a state of the art kitchen with cutting-edge brand new Miele appliances and a bespoke 'Mark Wilkinson' dressing room.

The house also has an eight car garage with turntable to show off your collection of supercars, a superb swimming pool complex with steam room and a guest/staff lodge. Not to mention it’s a just a few minutes from RAF Woodvale, which is ‘accessible for private flying’.

The property description by estate agents Colette Gunter reads: “Welcome to Pineridge a truly exceptional stand alone property featuring fine craftmanship with a blend of modern and traditional architectural elements, set within extensive walled grounds in this private location and accessed via double opening electric gates leading to an extensive driveway and underground garage. With an overall square footage in excess of 10,000 square feet this luxury property is the epitome of refined living in a discreet and secure setting.”

Location: Lifeboat Road, Formby, Liverpool, L37

Price: £4,600,000

