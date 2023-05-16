Register
Inside outstanding Merseyside home with gym and wine cellar up for sale at £2.75m

The property in Birkdale combines the elegance of an Edwardian residence with modern living.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 16th May 2023, 14:56 BST

A gorgeous property is on the market, with four en-suite bedrooms, a bespoke wine cellar and beautfiul landscaped gardens.

Listed on Rightmove for £2,750,00, the property is located in one of Merseyside’s most sought after roads, close to Royal Birkdale Golf Club and a short walk to Birkdale Village with its range of restaurants and shops.

Though the property on Sandringham Road has been modernised by the current owners, it has retained some of its stunning Edwarnian features, such as stained glass windows and original tiled flooring.

At the heart of the home is the large open plan kitchen, diner and living space, with underfloor heating and a sliding door leading the a patio.

Take a look, would you like to live here?

Step inside this magnificent home.

1. Sandringham Road, Birkdale

Step inside this magnificent home. Photo: Rightmove

The property has a beautiful stained-glass doorway.

2. Sandringham Road, Birkdale

The property has a beautiful stained-glass doorway. Photo: Rightmove

Upon entering, you are greeted by a spacious hallway.

3. Sandringham Road, Birkdale

Upon entering, you are greeted by a spacious hallway. Photo: Rightmove

At the heart of the home is a gorgeous kitchen, diner and living space.

4. Sandringham Road, Birkdale

At the heart of the home is a gorgeous kitchen, diner and living space. Photo: Rightmove

