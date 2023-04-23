Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
21 hours ago Wedding of Charles and Camilla recreated on Netflix’s The Crown
22 minutes ago King Charles’ new appointments to historic order ahead of coronation
58 minutes ago Glastonbury Festival resale tickets sell out in just six minutes
1 hour ago Prince Louis’ birthday celebrated with smiling wheelbarrow photo
11 hours ago UK emergency alert: What is UK phone alert and why is it happening
20 hours ago How cinemas and venues will limit disruption during UK emergency alert

Inside the £1.5m penthouse flat that’s one of Liverpool’s most expensive properties

It even has a swimming pool.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 23rd Apr 2023, 11:05 BST
Updated 23rd Apr 2023, 11:25 BST

Take a look at this luxury home, with stunning terrace views and a swimming pool.

The penthouse apartment is listed on Zoopla for £1,500,000, making it one of the most expensive properties for sale in Liverpool.

- Inside the five bedroom Victorian villa that’s one of Liverpool’s most expensive properties.

The property is part of Herculaneum Quay, a prestigious development located on the waterfront at what was once Herculaneum Dock, and residents can enjoy incredible views of the Mersey.

With a concierge and entry phone access, the secure property offers safe, luxury living in the heart of the city.

Would you like to live here?

Step inside this luxury apartment, in the heart of Liverpool city centre.

1. Herculaneum Quay, Riverside Drive L3

Step inside this luxury apartment, in the heart of Liverpool city centre. Photo: Zoopla

The large apartment has three bedrooms, three bathrooms and a huge open-plan living space and kitchen.

2. Herculaneum Quay, Riverside Drive L3

The large apartment has three bedrooms, three bathrooms and a huge open-plan living space and kitchen. Photo: Zoopla

The apartment has panoramic views and a wrap-around terrace.

3. Herculaneum Quay, Riverside Drive L3

The apartment has panoramic views and a wrap-around terrace. Photo: Zoopla

The bedrooms are modern and finished to a high standard.

4. Herculaneum Quay, Riverside Drive L3

The bedrooms are modern and finished to a high standard. Photo: Zoopla

Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Properties