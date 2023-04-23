It even has a swimming pool.

Take a look at this luxury home, with stunning terrace views and a swimming pool.

The penthouse apartment is listed on Zoopla for £1,500,000, making it one of the most expensive properties for sale in Liverpool.

The property is part of Herculaneum Quay, a prestigious development located on the waterfront at what was once Herculaneum Dock, and residents can enjoy incredible views of the Mersey.

With a concierge and entry phone access, the secure property offers safe, luxury living in the heart of the city.

Would you like to live here?

1 . Herculaneum Quay, Riverside Drive L3 Step inside this luxury apartment, in the heart of Liverpool city centre. Photo: Zoopla

2 . Herculaneum Quay, Riverside Drive L3 The large apartment has three bedrooms, three bathrooms and a huge open-plan living space and kitchen. Photo: Zoopla

3 . Herculaneum Quay, Riverside Drive L3 The apartment has panoramic views and a wrap-around terrace. Photo: Zoopla

4 . Herculaneum Quay, Riverside Drive L3 The bedrooms are modern and finished to a high standard. Photo: Zoopla

