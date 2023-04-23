Inside the £1.5m penthouse flat that’s one of Liverpool’s most expensive properties
It even has a swimming pool.
Take a look at this luxury home, with stunning terrace views and a swimming pool.
The penthouse apartment is listed on Zoopla for £1,500,000, making it one of the most expensive properties for sale in Liverpool.
The property is part of Herculaneum Quay, a prestigious development located on the waterfront at what was once Herculaneum Dock, and residents can enjoy incredible views of the Mersey.
With a concierge and entry phone access, the secure property offers safe, luxury living in the heart of the city.
Would you like to live here?