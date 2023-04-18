The stunning home was built around 1840.

Take a look at this Grade II Listed home in one of Liverpool’s most prestigious areas.

Situated within the highly sought after and affluent suburb of Grassendale Park, the magnificent property boasts charm, character and original Victorian features, as well as a large, landscaped garden.

Built in the 1840s, the home has been looked after well and is currently listed on Zoopla for a whopping £1,500,000, making it one of Liverpool’s most expensive homes on the market.

Impressive features include parquet flooring, a spindle staircase and beautiful fireplaces, as well as boasting five bedrooms, three reception rooms and two bathrooms.

Would you like to live here?

Grassendale Park, L19

Grassendale Park, L19 Upon entering, you are greeted with a stunning staircase and hallway with parquet flooring.

Grassendale Park, L19 The large hallway has ample space.

Grassendale Park, L19 The property has three large reception rooms, including this living room with huge windows and high ceilings.

