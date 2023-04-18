Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago BBC confirms Waterloo Road return
1 hour ago 17-year-old wanted in connection with fatal ‘hit-and-run’ crash
1 hour ago Greta Van Fleet announce huge tour - how to buy tickets
3 hours ago BAFTA’s ‘Memorable TV Moment Award’ nominations - full list
5 hours ago Bebe Rexha is bringing her groundbreaking tour to the UK
6 hours ago Climate activists to ‘step up’ disruption if ultimatums are not met

Inside the five bedroom Victorian villa that’s one of Liverpool’s most expensive properties

The stunning home was built around 1840.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 18th Apr 2023, 16:37 BST
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 16:37 BST

Take a look at this Grade II Listed home in one of Liverpool’s most prestigious areas.

Situated within the highly sought after and affluent suburb of Grassendale Park, the magnificent property boasts charm, character and original Victorian features, as well as a large, landscaped garden.

Built in the 1840s, the home has been looked after well and is currently listed on Zoopla for a whopping £1,500,000, making it one of Liverpool’s most expensive homes on the market.

Impressive features include parquet flooring, a spindle staircase and beautiful fireplaces, as well as boasting five bedrooms, three reception rooms and two bathrooms.

Would you like to live here?

Step inside this magnificent property in one of Liverpool’s most prestigious areas.

1. Grassendale Park, L19

Step inside this magnificent property in one of Liverpool’s most prestigious areas. Photo: Move Residential

Upon entering, you are greeted with a stunning staircase and hallway with parquet flooring.

2. Grassendale Park, L19

Upon entering, you are greeted with a stunning staircase and hallway with parquet flooring. Photo: Move Residential

The large hallway has ample space.

3. Grassendale Park, L19

The large hallway has ample space. Photo: Move Residential

The property has three large reception rooms, including this living room with huge windows and high ceilings.

4. Grassendale Park, L19

The property has three large reception rooms, including this living room with huge windows and high ceilings. Photo: Move Residential

Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:VictorianProperties