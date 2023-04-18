Inside the five bedroom Victorian villa that’s one of Liverpool’s most expensive properties
The stunning home was built around 1840.
Take a look at this Grade II Listed home in one of Liverpool’s most prestigious areas.
Situated within the highly sought after and affluent suburb of Grassendale Park, the magnificent property boasts charm, character and original Victorian features, as well as a large, landscaped garden.
Built in the 1840s, the home has been looked after well and is currently listed on Zoopla for a whopping £1,500,000, making it one of Liverpool’s most expensive homes on the market.
Impressive features include parquet flooring, a spindle staircase and beautiful fireplaces, as well as boasting five bedrooms, three reception rooms and two bathrooms.
