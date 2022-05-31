The approaching Platinum Jubilee bank holiday weekend will see a number of road closures across Liverpool City Region - here is everything you need to know ahead of time.

For the first time in the country’s history, a Platinum Jubilee will be celebrated to commemorate the Queen’s 70th year as the head of state.

As a way to mark such an occasion, many street parties and events are scheduled to take place, bringing people together to enjoy some fun-filled Royal celebrations.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Such gatherings have required a number of roads to be closed in order for events to continue as planned whilst operating as safely as possible.

As the deadline has since passed for Liverpudians to apply for a road closure, here is the full list of road closures throughout the city across Platinum Jubilee weekend.

When is the Platinum Jubilee?

The Queen looking her radiant best ahead of this weekend's Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Check out our guide for events taking place in the Mansfield and Ashfield area (PHOTO BY: Paul Grover/Getty Images)

Another month with yet another extended four-day bank holiday weekend is almost upon us.

To mark Queen Elizabeth II’s 70th anniversary on the throne, the country will celebrate her Platinum Jubilee from Thursday, 2 June to Sunday, 5 June in 2022.

Which roads are closed in Liverpool City Region to host street parties?

Road closures for Sefton, St Helen’s and Wirral have been confirmed: LiverpoolWorld are waiting on official confirmation of road closures in Liverpool, Knowsley and Halton.

Listed below are all the roads in Liverpool City Region that are closed over some or all of the upcoming Platinum Jubilee bank holiday weekend.

Sefton

Haweswater Grove - Maghull: 4 June

Fouracres - Maghull: 4 June

Stonechat Drive - Maghull: 5 June

Chilton Close - Maghull: 5 June

Blenheim Avenue - Bootle: 4 June

Leicester Road - Bootle: 3 June

Coleridge Street - Bootle: 4 June

Westmorland Avenue - Bootle: 4 June

Seafield Road - Bootle: 4 June

Derby Road - Formby: 3 June

Weld Drive - Formby: 4 June

Kenton Close - Formby: 3 June

Ashdale Close - Formby: 5 June

Ince Crescent - Formby: 3 June

Hawthorne Crescent - Formby: 5 June

Sycamore Road - Waterloo: 3 June

Oakdale Road - Waterloo: 4 June

Worcester Avenue - Waterloo: 4 June

Rutherglen Avenue - Waterloo: 4 June

Ferndale Road - Waterloo: 3 June

Irton Road - Southport: 5 June

Allerton Road - Southport: 5 June

Griffiths Drive - Southport: 4 June

Clifton Road - Southport: 4 June

Norwood Crescent - Southport: 4 June

Beaconsfield Road- Southport- 5 June

Regent Close- Southport- 3 June

Westmoreland Road- Southport- 4 June

Manning Road- Southport- 5 June

The Grange- Crossens- 5 June

Rosemoor Drive- Crosby- 3 June

Jamieson Avenue- Crosby- 4 June

Moorfield Road- Crosby- 4 June

The Spur- Crosby- 4 June

Moor Close- Crosby- 5 June

Rothesay Drive- Crosby- 2 June

Esplen Avenue- Crosby- 3 June

Rosebery Avenue- Brighton-Le-Sands- 4 - 5 June

Sandringham Road- Birkdale- 3 June

Alma Road- Birkdale- 5 June

Granville Road- Birkdale- 5 June

Towcester Street-Litherland 4 June

Condron Road South- Litherland- 3 June

Hinton Street- Litherland- 4 June

Wentworth Close- Ainsdale- 3 June

Towcester Street-Litherland 4 June

Condron Road South- Litherland- 3 June

Hinton Street- Litherland- 4 June

Dartmouth Avenue Aintree- 5 June

Oulton Close- Lydiate- 3 June

Withens Road- Lydiate- 3 June

The Moorings- Lydiate- 3 June

Elm Drive- Seaforth- 2 June

Holly Grove- Seaforth- 4 June

St Helens

Clipsley Crescent - Haydock - 2 June

Kennet Road - Haydock - 2 June

Stirling Crescent - Haydock - 2 June

Ansdell Drive - Ecclestone - 3 June

Caunce Avenue - Blackbrook - 3 June

Cranston Close - Blackbrook - 3 June

Griffin Close - Ecclestone - 3 June

Kennet Road - Haydock - 3 June

Lincoln Road - West Park - 3 June

Liverpool Road - Blackbrook - 3 June

Lonie Grove - West Park - 3 June

Manor Avenue - Rainhill - 3 June

Norbury Fold - Rainhill - 3 June

Norfolk Road - West Park - 3 June

Rookery Drive - Rainford - 3 June

Station Street - Rainhill - 3 June

Ash Avenue - NLW East - 4 June

Birley Street - NLW East - 4 June

Beulah Avenue - B.S Green - 4 June

Cobden Street - NLW East - 4 June

Clarkes Crescent - Ecclestone - 4 June

Golborne Street - NLW East - 4 June

Kelsall Avenue - Bold and Lea Green - 4 June

Knowsley View - Rainford – 4 June

Peartree Crescent - NLW East - 4 June

Sherdley Park Drive - Sutton NW - 4 June

Station Street - Rainhill - 4 June

Whiteside Road - Blackbrook - 4 June

Willow Road - West Park - 4 June

Birch Gardens - Windle - 5 June

Cartwright Close - Rainford - 5 June

Chester Lane - Bold and Lea Green - 5 June

Fairlie Drive - Rainhill - 5 June

Highfield Street - Sutton NW - 5 June

Knowsley Road - Rainhill - 5 June

Railton Avenue - Rainhill - 5 June

Severn Road - Rainhill - 5 June

Station Street - Rainhill - 5 June

Wirral

Acreville Road, Bebington

Alistair Drive, Bromborough

Alverstone Avenue, Claughton

Alverstone Road, Wallasey

Antons Road, Irby

Arroweside, Greasby

Ashlea Road, Pensby

Barrymore Way, Bromborough

Beaconsfield Close, Birkenhead

Beech Road, Bromborough

Bowgreen Close, Prenton

Briar Drive, Heswall

Bridle Road, Seacombe

Brimstage Avenue, Higher Bebington

Brookfield Road, West Kirby

Burlingham Avenue, Newton

Cavendish Drive, Rock Ferry

Chirk Way, Moreton

Clover Drive, Birkenhead

Cobham Road, Moreton

Colemere Drive, Thingwall

Dawlish Road, Irby

Dearnford Avenue, Bromborough

Derwent Drive, Wallasey

Devonshire Road, Upton

Dodd Avenue, Greasby

Eddisbury Road, West Kirby

Egan Road, Birkenhead

Elmwood Drive, Heswall

Euston Grove, Prenton

Everest Road, Tranmere

Fernlea Mews, Beechwood

Forest Road, Meols

Francis Avenue, Prenton

Garrick Road, Prenton

Grant Road, Leasowe

Hall Drive, Greasby

Hazeldene Avenue, Wallasey

Howell Drive, Greasby

Kendal Close, Bebington

Laburnum Road, New Brighton

Lake Road, Hoylake

Langdale Road, Bebington

Linkside, Higher Bebington

Lynton Road, Wallasey

Miriam Place, Birkenhead

Moorland Park, Heswall

Morland Ave, Bromborough

Mostyn Avenue, West Kirby

Mulberry Road, Rock Ferry

Neville Road, Wallasey

Oak Avenue, Moreton

Oriel Road, Birkenhead

Parsons Close, Eastham

Paterson Street, Birkenhead

Picton Close, Oxton

Pine View Drive, Pensby

Prospect Road, Birkenhead

Radley Road, Wallasey

Richmond Close, Bebington

Rock Close, Rock Ferry

Rosebery Ave, Wallasey

Rosemead Avenue, Pensby

Selkirk Avenue, Eastham

Sheen Road, Wallasey

Sidney Road, Tranmere

St Anne Street, Birkenhead

St Edmunds Road, Bebington

St George’s Avenue, Tranmere

Stanhope Drive, Bromborough

Stanmore Park, Greasby

Thirlmere Drive, Wallasey

Thistleton Avenue, Birkenhead

Thorstone Drive, Irby