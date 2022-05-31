For the first time in the country’s history, a Platinum Jubilee will be celebrated to commemorate the Queen’s 70th year as the head of state.
As a way to mark such an occasion, many street parties and events are scheduled to take place, bringing people together to enjoy some fun-filled Royal celebrations.
Such gatherings have required a number of roads to be closed in order for events to continue as planned whilst operating as safely as possible.
As the deadline has since passed for Liverpudians to apply for a road closure, here is the full list of road closures throughout the city across Platinum Jubilee weekend.
When is the Platinum Jubilee?
Another month with yet another extended four-day bank holiday weekend is almost upon us.
To mark Queen Elizabeth II’s 70th anniversary on the throne, the country will celebrate her Platinum Jubilee from Thursday, 2 June to Sunday, 5 June in 2022.
Which roads are closed in Liverpool City Region to host street parties?
Road closures for Sefton, St Helen’s and Wirral have been confirmed: LiverpoolWorld are waiting on official confirmation of road closures in Liverpool, Knowsley and Halton.
Listed below are all the roads in Liverpool City Region that are closed over some or all of the upcoming Platinum Jubilee bank holiday weekend.
Sefton
- Haweswater Grove - Maghull: 4 June
- Fouracres - Maghull: 4 June
- Stonechat Drive - Maghull: 5 June
- Chilton Close - Maghull: 5 June
- Blenheim Avenue - Bootle: 4 June
- Leicester Road - Bootle: 3 June
- Coleridge Street - Bootle: 4 June
- Westmorland Avenue - Bootle: 4 June
- Seafield Road - Bootle: 4 June
- Derby Road - Formby: 3 June
- Weld Drive - Formby: 4 June
- Kenton Close - Formby: 3 June
- Ashdale Close - Formby: 5 June
- Ince Crescent - Formby: 3 June
- Hawthorne Crescent - Formby: 5 June
- Sycamore Road - Waterloo: 3 June
- Oakdale Road - Waterloo: 4 June
- Worcester Avenue - Waterloo: 4 June
- Rutherglen Avenue - Waterloo: 4 June
- Ferndale Road - Waterloo: 3 June
- Irton Road - Southport: 5 June
- Allerton Road - Southport: 5 June
- Griffiths Drive - Southport: 4 June
- Clifton Road - Southport: 4 June
- Norwood Crescent - Southport: 4 June
- Beaconsfield Road- Southport- 5 June
- Regent Close- Southport- 3 June
- Westmoreland Road- Southport- 4 June
- Manning Road- Southport- 5 June
- The Grange- Crossens- 5 June
- Rosemoor Drive- Crosby- 3 June
- Jamieson Avenue- Crosby- 4 June
- Moorfield Road- Crosby- 4 June
- The Spur- Crosby- 4 June
- Moor Close- Crosby- 5 June
- Rothesay Drive- Crosby- 2 June
- Esplen Avenue- Crosby- 3 June
- Rosebery Avenue- Brighton-Le-Sands- 4 - 5 June
- Sandringham Road- Birkdale- 3 June
- Alma Road- Birkdale- 5 June
- Granville Road- Birkdale- 5 June
- Towcester Street-Litherland 4 June
- Condron Road South- Litherland- 3 June
- Hinton Street- Litherland- 4 June
- Wentworth Close- Ainsdale- 3 June
- Dartmouth Avenue Aintree- 5 June
- Oulton Close- Lydiate- 3 June
- Withens Road- Lydiate- 3 June
- The Moorings- Lydiate- 3 June
- Elm Drive- Seaforth- 2 June
- Holly Grove- Seaforth- 4 June
St Helens
- Clipsley Crescent - Haydock - 2 June
- Kennet Road - Haydock - 2 June
- Stirling Crescent - Haydock - 2 June
- Ansdell Drive - Ecclestone - 3 June
- Caunce Avenue - Blackbrook - 3 June
- Cranston Close - Blackbrook - 3 June
- Griffin Close - Ecclestone - 3 June
- Kennet Road - Haydock - 3 June
- Lincoln Road - West Park - 3 June
- Liverpool Road - Blackbrook - 3 June
- Lonie Grove - West Park - 3 June
- Manor Avenue - Rainhill - 3 June
- Norbury Fold - Rainhill - 3 June
- Norfolk Road - West Park - 3 June
- Rookery Drive - Rainford - 3 June
- Station Street - Rainhill - 3 June
- Ash Avenue - NLW East - 4 June
- Birley Street - NLW East - 4 June
- Beulah Avenue - B.S Green - 4 June
- Cobden Street - NLW East - 4 June
- Clarkes Crescent - Ecclestone - 4 June
- Golborne Street - NLW East - 4 June
- Kelsall Avenue - Bold and Lea Green - 4 June
- Knowsley View - Rainford – 4 June
- Peartree Crescent - NLW East - 4 June
- Sherdley Park Drive - Sutton NW - 4 June
- Station Street - Rainhill - 4 June
- Whiteside Road - Blackbrook - 4 June
- Willow Road - West Park - 4 June
- Birch Gardens - Windle - 5 June
- Cartwright Close - Rainford - 5 June
- Chester Lane - Bold and Lea Green - 5 June
- Fairlie Drive - Rainhill - 5 June
- Highfield Street - Sutton NW - 5 June
- Knowsley Road - Rainhill - 5 June
- Railton Avenue - Rainhill - 5 June
- Severn Road - Rainhill - 5 June
- Station Street - Rainhill - 5 June
Wirral
- Acreville Road, Bebington
- Alistair Drive, Bromborough
- Alverstone Avenue, Claughton
- Alverstone Road, Wallasey
- Antons Road, Irby
- Arroweside, Greasby
- Ashlea Road, Pensby
- Barrymore Way, Bromborough
- Beaconsfield Close, Birkenhead
- Beech Road, Bromborough
- Bowgreen Close, Prenton
- Briar Drive, Heswall
- Bridle Road, Seacombe
- Brimstage Avenue, Higher Bebington
- Brookfield Road, West Kirby
- Burlingham Avenue, Newton
- Cavendish Drive, Rock Ferry
- Chirk Way, Moreton
- Clover Drive, Birkenhead
- Cobham Road, Moreton
- Colemere Drive, Thingwall
- Dawlish Road, Irby
- Dearnford Avenue, Bromborough
- Derwent Drive, Wallasey
- Devonshire Road, Upton
- Dodd Avenue, Greasby
- Eddisbury Road, West Kirby
- Egan Road, Birkenhead
- Elmwood Drive, Heswall
- Euston Grove, Prenton
- Everest Road, Tranmere
- Fernlea Mews, Beechwood
- Forest Road, Meols
- Francis Avenue, Prenton
- Garrick Road, Prenton
- Grant Road, Leasowe
- Hall Drive, Greasby
- Hazeldene Avenue, Wallasey
- Howell Drive, Greasby
- Kendal Close, Bebington
- Laburnum Road, New Brighton
- Lake Road, Hoylake
- Langdale Road, Bebington
- Linkside, Higher Bebington
- Lynton Road, Wallasey
- Miriam Place, Birkenhead
- Moorland Park, Heswall
- Morland Ave, Bromborough
- Mostyn Avenue, West Kirby
- Mulberry Road, Rock Ferry
- Neville Road, Wallasey
- Oak Avenue, Moreton
- Oriel Road, Birkenhead
- Parsons Close, Eastham
- Paterson Street, Birkenhead
- Picton Close, Oxton
- Pine View Drive, Pensby
- Prospect Road, Birkenhead
- Radley Road, Wallasey
- Richmond Close, Bebington
- Rock Close, Rock Ferry
- Rosebery Ave, Wallasey
- Rosemead Avenue, Pensby
- Selkirk Avenue, Eastham
- Sheen Road, Wallasey
- Sidney Road, Tranmere
- St Anne Street, Birkenhead
- St Edmunds Road, Bebington
- St George’s Avenue, Tranmere
- Stanhope Drive, Bromborough
- Stanmore Park, Greasby
- Thirlmere Drive, Wallasey
- Thistleton Avenue, Birkenhead
- Thorstone Drive, Irby