I went to Liverpool Antique Centre and discovered a haven of hidden gems and weird and wonderful objects.

Located just outside of the city centre, on Great Howard Street, the warehouse is like a Tardis with tons of different rooms stocked full of random items.

You'll find kitchen wares, gorgeous candelabras and picture frames, as well as weirder items like taxidermy birds and a horrifying selection of unusual insects like a giant wasp - which definitely wasn’t my cup of tea.

Liverpool Antique Centre. | Emma Dukes

As well as the odd items, you'll find stunning lights, furniture and cool antiques like old fashioned shop tills, books, skis, jewellery, clothes, glasses, street signs and more. It’s genuinely like a day out in itself just wandering around seeing what little treasures you’ll discover.

There's a selection of old badges which my mum absolutely loved, reminding her of the badges she received many years ago at school, as well as old magazines, posters and videos. You’ll also find a room dedicated to guitars, as well as more tableware than you could ever need.

The shop is open between 10.00am and 5.00pm Monday to Saturday and 11.00am to 4.00pm on Sundays, and it’s well worth a visit if you’re a lover of history and antiques.