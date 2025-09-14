Liverpool's best commuter towns 2025: The 14 best places to live just outside of Liverpool

Where are Liverpool’s best commuter towns in 2025? We take a look.

Thousands of people choose to make Liverpool their home each year, but some prefer a quieter life in commuter towns outside of the city.

If you are looking for lovely locations with regular train and bus services to Liverpool, nearby schools and their own charm then this list might just be for you.

Below are our 14 recommendations for places to live in and around Liverpool and Merseyside, including parts of Wirral, Sefton, Cheshire and Lancashire.

Each location listed has regular public transport links into Liverpool city centre, ample green spaces and plenty of shops or activities for families to enjoy.

Southport is a lovely seaside town with a beautiful beach, historic pier, shops, arcades, restaurants and promenade. Weekday Merseyrail trains run to Liverpool Central approximately every 15 minutes.

1. Southport, Sefton

| Nick - stock.adobe.com

Home to the Shakespeare North Playhouse, Prescot has a rich history and Knowsley Safari Park is nearby. Northern train services run from Prescot to Liverpool Lime Street approximately every half an hour.

2. Prescot, Knowsley

| David Dixon via Wikimedia Commons

West Kirby is a seaside town in Wirral, with a sandy beach and popular marine lake. It is also full of independent shops, bars and eateries and is popular with tourists. Merseyrail trains operate every 15 minutes from West Kirby to Liverpool Lime Street on weekdays. There is also a regular 437 bus service.

3. West Kirby, Wirral

| Emma Dukes

Formby is an idyllic Sefton location, with coastal walks, sweeping beaches and red squirrel nature reserve. The area is known for its sand dunes, pinewoods and mansions and is a popular tourist location. Weekday Merseyrail trains from Formby to Liverpool Central run approximately every fifteen minutes.

4. Formby, Sefton

| David Dixon via Wikimedia Commons

