25 magical Merseyside Christmas photos through the decades

Discover Merseyside’s enchanting Christmas past with nostalgic photos from the 1930s to recent years.

These wonderful images of Christmas time in Liverpool and Merseyside bring back happy memories of the most magical time of the year, with some dating back almost a century.

From festivities during the war, to decorations that used to light up the city centre every December - including the controversial love heart tree - these lovely photographs are sure to get you feeling nostalgic before Father Christmas arrives.

Christmas shoppers on Lord Street, Southport, 1931.

1. Christmas in Liverpool over the years

Christmas shoppers on Lord Street, Southport, 1931. | Getty Images

Liverpool Royal Infirmary Christmas 1931. Ward 8 decorated on theme of ‘our Empire’.

2. Christmas in Liverpool over the years

Liverpool Royal Infirmary Christmas 1931. Ward 8 decorated on theme of ‘our Empire’. | University of Liverpool

Nurses and a patients at the Liverpool Stanley Hospital at Christmas, 1937. A nurse next to the enormous Christmas tree is holding up a toy dog, probably to get the childrens’ attention for the photo - a tactic that has often been deployed for festive family photographs over the years!

3. Christmas in Liverpool over the years

Nurses and a patients at the Liverpool Stanley Hospital at Christmas, 1937. A nurse next to the enormous Christmas tree is holding up a toy dog, probably to get the childrens’ attention for the photo - a tactic that has often been deployed for festive family photographs over the years! | National Museums Liverpool

Christmas lunch for gunners of 289th Battery, 93rd Heavy Anti-Aircraft Regiment, Royal Artillery, at New Ferry in 1940.

4. Christmas in Liverpool over the years

Christmas lunch for gunners of 289th Battery, 93rd Heavy Anti-Aircraft Regiment, Royal Artillery, at New Ferry in 1940. | Mr Taylor, War Office official photographer, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

