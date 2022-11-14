Tickets are still available for Liverpool Comic Con 2022 which boasts a star-studded line-up including Stranger Things actor Gaten Matarazzo.

Liverpool Comic Con 2022 is coming to the Exhibition Centre this weekend as fans head into the city to see a line up full of famous faces from TV and film. There will also be hosts of entertainment and cosplay competitions to join in with - this event is not one to miss.

Attendees are encouraged to come dressed up as their favourite cosplay stars, and browse some of the amazing trade stalls which sell everything from replica props, clothing and toys, to original artwork. Organised by Monopoly Events, it is scheduled to take place from November 19 to November 20.

A bumper list of guests has been confirmed ahead of the event from Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo, Better Call Saul’s Giancarlo Esposito, One Tree Hill’s Chad Michael Murray and many more. Due to the line-up, demand for tickets is extremely high so availability is dwindling in the days leading up to the event.

Here is everything you need to know about how to get tickets to Liverpool Comic Con 2022. Also including information on how to take advantage of autograph and photo opportunities.

How to get tickets to Liverpool Comic Con 2022

Saturday has completely sold out except for tickets to the after party but there are still general access tickets available for the Sunday. There are a number of different types of admission that can be purchased directly from the event’s ticketing partner TicketQuarter .

The ticket categories currently available for purchase are as follows:

Saturday, After Party Ticket at Brewery Works (18+ only) - £8.80 per person

Sunday, Children aged six to 12 standard entry at 11am - £8.80 per person

Sunday, Adult Early Entry Ticket at 9am - £26.95 per person

Sunday, Adult Standard Entry Ticket at 11am - £21.45 per person

Sunday, Children aged six to 12 early entry at 9am - £11 per person

Sunday, Children aged 6 and under entry - FREE

Sunday, Diamond Entry Ticket from 9am - £126 per person

Getting photos and autographs at Liverpool Comic Con 2022