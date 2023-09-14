Register
Liverpool dream property: Inside the £3m Georgian style mansion for sale in the heart of Crosby

The five bedroom detached house is on the market for £3,195,000 and has a swimming pool, games room and cinema.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 14th Sep 2023, 09:52 BST

A huge mansion is on the market in one of the most sought after, luxurious ‘L’ postcodes.

Located in the popular L23 area, the five-bed property is for sale for a whopping £3,195,000 with features such as a swimming pool and space for a home gym.

The Rightmove property description by Almond Property by Sue Taylor reads: “Hall Road East is set within a small gated community, entered by electronic wrought iron gates and video entry phone. The property was built in 2007 to include the benefits of CCTV and alarm system that can be monitored remotely, Georgian style double glazed sash windows, underfloor heating and centrally operated lighting system, Bose sound system and ornate marble tiling.”

Key features:

  • Video entry
  • Swimming pool
  • Shops and amenities nearby
  • Air conditioning
  • Guest cloakroom
  • Fitted kitchen
  • Five bedrooms
  • Four bathrooms
  • Double glazing
  • Close to public transport
  • Marble flooring
Take a look at this beautiful Crosby mansion, on the market for a whopping £3,195,000.

1. Hall Road East, Liverpool L23

Take a look at this beautiful Crosby mansion, on the market for a whopping £3,195,000. Photo: Rightmove

Upon entering, you are greeted by a huge entrance hall.

2. Hall Road East, Liverpool L23

Upon entering, you are greeted by a huge entrance hall. Photo: Rightmove

With beautiful staircases.

3. Hall Road East, Liverpool L23

With beautiful staircases. Photo: Rightmove

The living room is modern and spacious.

4. Hall Road East, Liverpool L23

The living room is modern and spacious. Photo: Rightmove

