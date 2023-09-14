The five bedroom detached house is on the market for £3,195,000 and has a swimming pool, games room and cinema.

Located in the popular L23 area, the five-bed property is for sale for a whopping £3,195,000 with features such as a swimming pool and space for a home gym.

The Rightmove property description by Almond Property by Sue Taylor reads: “Hall Road East is set within a small gated community, entered by electronic wrought iron gates and video entry phone. The property was built in 2007 to include the benefits of CCTV and alarm system that can be monitored remotely, Georgian style double glazed sash windows, underfloor heating and centrally operated lighting system, Bose sound system and ornate marble tiling.”

Key features:

Video entry

Swimming pool

Shops and amenities nearby

Air conditioning

Guest cloakroom

Fitted kitchen

Five bedrooms

Four bathrooms

Double glazing

Close to public transport

Marble flooring

1 . Hall Road East, Liverpool L23 Take a look at this beautiful Crosby mansion, on the market for a whopping £3,195,000. Photo: Rightmove

2 . Hall Road East, Liverpool L23 Upon entering, you are greeted by a huge entrance hall. Photo: Rightmove

3 . Hall Road East, Liverpool L23 With beautiful staircases. Photo: Rightmove

4 . Hall Road East, Liverpool L23 The living room is modern and spacious. Photo: Rightmove