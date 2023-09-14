Liverpool dream property: Inside the £3m Georgian style mansion for sale in the heart of Crosby
The five bedroom detached house is on the market for £3,195,000 and has a swimming pool, games room and cinema.
A huge mansion is on the market in one of the most sought after, luxurious ‘L’ postcodes.
Located in the popular L23 area, the five-bed property is for sale for a whopping £3,195,000 with features such as a swimming pool and space for a home gym.
The Rightmove property description by Almond Property by Sue Taylor reads: “Hall Road East is set within a small gated community, entered by electronic wrought iron gates and video entry phone. The property was built in 2007 to include the benefits of CCTV and alarm system that can be monitored remotely, Georgian style double glazed sash windows, underfloor heating and centrally operated lighting system, Bose sound system and ornate marble tiling.”
Key features:
- Video entry
- Swimming pool
- Shops and amenities nearby
- Air conditioning
- Guest cloakroom
- Fitted kitchen
- Five bedrooms
- Four bathrooms
- Double glazing
- Close to public transport
- Marble flooring