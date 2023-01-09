Liverpool is home to a bustling food scene that leaves many on the hunt for a delicious meal spoilt for choice - but these Google reviews should provide inspiration

Although we’re all trying to save pennies in 2023, venturing out to enjoy delicious food you haven’t had to cook yourself every now and again is a must. Liverpool’s food scene is as bustling as ever - and no matter where you live in the city, you usually don’t have to look far to find a tasty meal.

Perhaps you’re a seasoned foodie into fine dining, tasting menus and wine flights, or prefer something more laid back like authentic pizza and pasta in a cosy setting. Whether you want to enjoy panoramic views of the city while you dine or chat to chefs about how your food was prepared at the table, there’s a restaurant gem to suit everyone in Liverpool .

Here are the 10 best restaurants in the city at the moment, according to Google reviews.

Cowshed

About: An array of beef preparations served with classic and creative sides and drinks in a contemporary space

Where: 104 Seel Street, Liverpool L1 4BL

Google rating: 4.8

What customers are saying: “Absolutely incredible. Having had steaks in some very expensive restaurants across the world this was, by far, the best steak I’ve ever had. The Greedy Cow combo was a great way to get three steaks, some sauces and sides for a great price. The service was outstanding, with attentive waiters. Best flat iron steak I’ve ever had. 10/10, would eat here again.”

Roski

About: Seasonal, fixed price tasting menus with mid-century lighting and banquette seating in a posh setting

Where: 16 Rodney Street, Liverpool L1 2TE

Google rating: 4.7

What customers are saying: “This is without a doubt the best meal I’ve ever had. Every dish was delicious from start to finish and the depth of flavour in the courses was second to none. The food was complemented by the wonderful service - staff were knowledgeable and happy to help. Special mention to the sommelier who answered all our questions and showed his passion for the wine throughout.”

Greek Taverna

About: A menu featuring an array of traditional Greek small & shared plates in an easygoing setting

Where: 76 Bold Street, Liverpool L1 4HR

Google rating: 4.7

What customers are saying: “Delightful little Greek restaurant. Staff were attentive and you weren’t waiting around long. Food was so well cooked, the flavours in the sauce were just amazing. Nothing was too much or too little, it was all perfect. Even the chips were some of the best I’ve had.”

The Art School Restaurant

About: Fine-dining menus prepared from locally sourced produce in a light-filled room with large skylight

Where: 1 Sugnall Street, Liverpool L7 7EB

Google rating: 4.7

What customers are saying: “Incredible dining experience. Beautiful restaurant, fantastic attention to detail. Attentive and knowledgeable team. The food is spectacular, we had the tasting menu and experienced course after course of delicious food. Met the chef as we left, absolute gentleman. Thank you for a lovely evening.”

Salt House Tapas

About: Light-filled, 2-level, contemporary space hung with framed photos, for charcuterie and small plates

Where: Church House, 1 Hanover St, Liverpool L1 3DW

Google rating: 4.6

What customers are saying: “Take me back, it was so delicious. Went for our last meal in Liverpool after a great weekend, and was blown away by the food. Ordered nearly all of the veggie tapas. Had to reorder the goats cheese and hummus dishes - outstanding. Was my favourite restaurant of the weekend and we were spoiled, so high praise.”

Bacaro

About: Down-to-earth Italian and Spanish restaurant offering sharing plates and campari drinks

Where: 47 Castle Street, Liverpool L2 9UB

Google rating: 4.6

What customers are saying: “First visit and will not be the last. The food is absolutely outstanding, great choice of small plates but the portion sizes were large which was a bonus. Great atmosphere, staff were lovely and welcoming, amazing pear sangria! Really enjoyed it here.”

Meet

About: Charcoal-grilled steaks in a venue with exposed beams, stripped floors and black leather seating

Where: 50 Brunswick St, Liverpool L2 0PL

Google rating: 4.6

What customers are saying: “Awesome, awesome place. The food is absolutely fantastic and bursting with flavour. The staff are really kind and accommodating, especially the manager whose welcoming and friendly personality clearly rubs off on the staff. The restaurant is clean and has so much atmosphere even on a Monday night. I couldn’t recommend going here enough, can’t wait to go back.”

Panoramic 34

About: European cuisine such as Cornish roasted monkfish, in elegant surroundings with panoramic views

Where: West Tower, Brook Street, Liverpool L3 9PJ

Google rating: 4.6

What customers are saying: “Word of mouth success which doesn’t need to advertise itself. First class service with food and views to match. You’ll probably have to book in advance but if the weather’s clear you can see as far as Snowdonia.”

La Famiglia

About: Easygoing Italian restaurant serving pasta, seafood and meat dishes, plus desserts

Where: 12 Stanley Street, Liverpool L1 6AF

Google rating: 4.6

What customers are saying: “Came with my partner for our anniversary meal. We have been lucky enough to travel to Italy a couple of times and this is as good as it gets. Lovely home-made Italian food and proper Italian vibe. Amazing selection of drinks with Italian imports and really friendly, helpful staff.”

Shiraz Place

About: Mediterranean bistro featuring charcoal-grilled meats, pizzas and wines in a sleek bi-level space

Where: 45 Ranelagh St, Liverpool L1 1JR

Google rating: 4.6

