Liverpool hidden gem: Merseyside's own version of Stonehenge built by ancient Liverpudlians
King John may have founded Liverpool in 1207 when he granted the tiny hamlet of ‘Liuerpul’ official town status, but people had been living in the area for thousands of years before that.
The region’s earliest monument is thought to be the Calder Stones - six megaliths that formed a neolithic monument built by the very first Liverpudlians around 5,000 years ago.
These stones, which give the local area its name, are now displayed as standing stones in Calderstones Park, and are reminiscent of Stonehenge, which was built around the same time.
"They are the oldest monument in Liverpool," Heritage coordinator Holly Gilson told LiverpoolWorld. "They are evidence of the very first community that settled in Merseyside, so it was a monument built by the first Liverpudlians. It was originally a tomb built by people in the Stone Age, and these stones are what we have that remain from that archaeological site.”
Decorated with ancient carvings similar to those found in Ireland and north Wales, the stones suggest Liverpool's close cultural ties to the land across the Irish Seas could border on prehistoric.
We've headed over to the beautiful Calderstones Park to learn more about the ancient megaliths and discover what else the park has to offer. Watch the video attached to this article to see our full feature. You can visit the Calder Stones daily from 10am-4pm and there is lots of information about them in the Mansion House in the park.
