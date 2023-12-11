The list features major cities such as New York, Berlin and London.

Liverpool has been named amongst the top 100 cities in the whole world, alongside New York, Berlin and London.

Global advisor on tourism and economic development of cities and destinations, Resonance Consultancy, has revealed its annual top 100 cities in the world list.

The rankings consider recommendations by locals and visitors in digital channels such as Tripadvisor, Google, Facebook and Instagram. The firm also uses its own methodology to produce the rankings. It looks at liveability, the sustainable infrastructure available for communities to grow and loveability, social vibrancy which is believed to be a key driver of economic development.

It also assess prosperity, which is determined by the amount of equal growth and opportunities available in the city.

This methodology is applied to ‘global cities’, cities with metropolitan populations of more than one million. This is the ninth year Resonance Consultancy has released such rankings and this year, it analysed more than 270 cities.

London once again took the top spot, being named the number one city in both Europe and the whole world.

Liverpool came 74th in the global list and placed at number 49 in the top 100 European cities. But, how does it compare to other UK cities?

Below are all the UK cities to feature in the top 100 cities in the world list, and where they rank.

1 . London London takes the number one spot in both the global list and the European list. The report reads: "As the “capital of capitals” (both in Europe and globally) deftly negotiates the uncharted, perilous terrain of a post-Brexit and pandemic world, London reigns as Europe’s best city." Photo: Getty Images

2 . Glasgow Glasgow ranks 61st in the global list and 41st in the European list. The report reads: "Music and a pursuit of opportunity keep Glasgow real, even as its reputation soars." Photo: Glasgow Life

3 . Manchester Manchester placed at number 72 in the global list and 33 in the European list. The report reads: "A renowned university and a strategic location for future-focused business come together to form a historic sense of place." Photo: Marketing Manchester