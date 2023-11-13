2 . Liverpool

Liverpool fell just shy of the top spot, with a score of 9 /10. Despite having the fewest listed buildings in the top three, this city is home to 74 landmarks per 100,000 residents, meaning there is something for everyone. People are also keen to learn more about what makes Liverpool beautiful, evidenced by the 145,750 aesthetic-related Google searches of this city. Photo: Pefkos - stock.adobe.com