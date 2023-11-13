Liverpool has been ranked as one of the best looking cities in the UK.
The ‘Global Aesthetic Cities Index’ uses information on architecture, plus data from Google, Instagram, TikTok and more to provide an overall aesthetic rating for each city.
Factors include the number of listed buildings per 100,000 residents, social media hashtags and each location's number of views on TikTok.
Liverpool emerged with a score of 9.00 out of 10 in the rankings, which have been created on behalf of Swift Direct Blinds, to take its place in the top ten list. Edinburgh came in at number one, with a score of 9.05.
The full top ten are listed below.
1. Edinburgh
Edinburgh takes the crown as the most aesthetically pleasing city in the UK, obtaining an impressive overall score of 9.05 /10. Of all the contributing factors, Edinburgh is a big hit on TikTok, amassing over 265,000 views for aesthetic-related hashtags on the site - more than any other area in the top three. Photo: Richie Chan - stock.adobe.com
2. Liverpool
Liverpool fell just shy of the top spot, with a score of 9 /10. Despite having the fewest listed buildings in the top three, this city is home to 74 landmarks per 100,000 residents, meaning there is something for everyone. People are also keen to learn more about what makes Liverpool beautiful, evidenced by the 145,750 aesthetic-related Google searches of this city. Photo: Pefkos - stock.adobe.com
3. Leeds
Completing the top three list of the most aesthetic cities in the UK is Leeds. Scoring consistently well across the board, Leeds offers a lot of beauty. This English city is equally famous on Instagram and TikTok, clocking up 17,477 posts and 16,256 views, respectively. Photo: gb27photo - stock.adobe.com
4. Aberdeen
Aberdeen has the second most listed buildings in the top ten, with 1,038 per 100,000 residents. It has an aesthetic city score of 8.1 out of 10. Photo: s_karau - stock.adobe.com