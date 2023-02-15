Liverpool named one of the least romantic cities in the UK

February 15 is Singles Awareness Day.

Valentine’s Day has been and gone and as we celebrate Singles Awareness Day on February 15, there may be a few more lonely hearts in the city of Liverpool.

Surveying the nation on their Valentine’s Day plans, Generation Logistics asked the British public how much they planned to spend this Valentine’s Day.

However, the research also revealed the least romantic cities, based on the number of respondents who claimed they weren’t going to celebrate the holiday this year, and Liverpool made the top three.

Sheffield was named the least romantic, with 36% of respondents saying they wouldn’t be buying any gifts, cards, or even celebrating the big day this year.

Liverpool took the number two spot, with 33% of Liverpudlians choosing not to take part in the celebrations. This is a 14% increase from the general population who claimed they wouldn’t be partaking in the love day festivities (19%).

For the lucky ones who did receive a gift in Liverpool this year, the majority (41%) of respondents in the city said they were spending just under £20.

