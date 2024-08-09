12 things you can no longer do in Liverpool but I wish we still could

Growing up just over the water from Liverpool, hopping on a bus through the tunnel was always incredibly exciting and it felt like visiting a whole new world every time. While I love the Wirral, there was just something special about visiting the big, vibrant city and finding an abundance of things to do,

Sadly though, many of the great places to shop and tasty places to eat have lost been over the years, and some of the unique activities I used to love are no longer available. Now in adulthood, there’s nowhere I’d rather live than Liverpool but it does make me sad to think that future generations are missing out on some of its once amazing offerings.

So, here are just some of the things you used to be able to do in Liverpool but now can’t and I very much miss – but what do you miss the most?

1 . Mathew Street Festival In my early teens, going to Mathew Street Festival was one of the highlights of my year. My friends and I getting on the train from West Kirby and watching tributes of all our favourite indie bands for FREE. I know a new take on the festival is taking place this year, but it just won't be the same. | Rept0n1x, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons

2 . Ride on the Yellow Duckmarine Once a major attraction for both locals and tourists, Liverpool's Yellow Duckmarine tours took thousands of happy passengers - including the late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip - on a voyage around the city, before splashing into the Albert Dock. Sadly, the 'Duck Bus' - a converted WW2 vehicle - is now just a memory, as the iconic vessels ceased operating in 2014 after a high-profile sinking in Salthouse Dock. Splash Tours have brought new, safer amphibious vehicles to the city but I'm yet see if the experience feels the same. | Andrew Yates/AFP via Getty Images

3 . Play at Charlie Chalks and Wacky Warehouse Anyone born in the 1990s will remember Charlie Chalks or Wacky Warehouse, which were popular spots for birthday parties or a meal after school. There were sites across Merseyside - and the rest of the country - and I used to go to Charlie Chalks after school every Tuesday. | zilvergolf - stock.adobe.com

4 . Explore the Disney store While this isn't a childhood memory, it is definitely a fond one as I used to take my niece to the Liverpool Disney store when she was a toddler. All Disney stores in the UK closed in 2021, except the flagship store in London’s Oxford Street, meaning she can no longer wander around and choose a new Disney stuffed toy or doll. | Inside the Magic/Flickr