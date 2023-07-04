Register
Liverpool property: Beautifully presented 3-bed semi in Walton would make a lovely first home

This ‘delightful’ 3-bed semi in a sought-after area of Liverpool would make a lovely first home.

Sophie Wills
By Sophie Wills
Published 4th Jul 2023, 06:00 BST

This three-bed semi-detached house has gone on the market in Liverpool for just £210,000. The property, which is located in the sought-after area of Orrell Park in Walton, would make a lovely first home.

Strike Online Estate Agents, who are marketing the property on Zoopla, dubbed the house “delightful”, adding: “This beautifully presented property is an ideal family home or first time buyers with its ample living space, excellent location and garden.“

The house is close to train station, shops, bars and restaurants, with schools within walking distance. Let’s take a look inside.

PROPERTY FACTFILE

Location: Selby Road, Walton, Liverpool L9

Price: £210,000

Agent: Strike Online Estate Agents

Contact: 01134 270914

1. Exterior

2. Entrance Hall

3. Lounge

4. Dining Room

