This ‘delightful’ 3-bed semi in a sought-after area of Liverpool would make a lovely first home.

This three-bed semi-detached house has gone on the market in Liverpool for just £210,000. The property, which is located in the sought-after area of Orrell Park in Walton, would make a lovely first home.

Strike Online Estate Agents , who are marketing the property on Zoopla , dubbed the house “delightful”, adding: “This beautifully presented property is an ideal family home or first time buyers with its ample living space, excellent location and garden.“

The house is close to train station, shops, bars and restaurants, with schools within walking distance. Let’s take a look inside.

PROPERTY FACTFILE

Location: Selby Road, Walton, Liverpool L9

Price: £210,000

Agent: Strike Online Estate Agents

Contact: 01134 270914

1 . Exterior This beautifully presented three-bed semi-detached house has gone on the market in Liverpool for £210,000.

2 . Entrance Hall The beautiful stained glass windows in the entrance hall are a real highlight.

3 . Lounge The spacious lounge boasts frenh doors leading out onto the garden.

4 . Dining Room The cosy dining room looks like the idea place to enjoy family mealtime and entertain guests.

Next Page Page 1 of 3