Liverpool property: Beautifully presented 3-bed semi in Walton would make a lovely first home
This ‘delightful’ 3-bed semi in a sought-after area of Liverpool would make a lovely first home.
This three-bed semi-detached house has gone on the market in Liverpool for just £210,000. The property, which is located in the sought-after area of Orrell Park in Walton, would make a lovely first home.
Strike Online Estate Agents, who are marketing the property on Zoopla, dubbed the house “delightful”, adding: “This beautifully presented property is an ideal family home or first time buyers with its ample living space, excellent location and garden.“
The house is close to train station, shops, bars and restaurants, with schools within walking distance. Let’s take a look inside.
PROPERTY FACTFILE
Location: Selby Road, Walton, Liverpool L9
Price: £210,000
Agent: Strike Online Estate Agents
Contact: 01134 270914