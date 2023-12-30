We asked our readers what places they recommended for people to visit for the first time in 2024, and 13 came out on top.

With the new year comes fresh opportunity, and with that comes the chance to try some of the amazing restaurants and other eateries Liverpool has on offer.

Everyone has their favourites - those places they save so they can impress friends or family who are visiting the city - but there are so many great places in the city that it's hard to stick with just one, and why should you have to.

Here we round up the 13 top recommendations from our readers, when asked about their favourite places to eat in the city.

There are some classics in there, like Casa Italia, and some you might not know, and even cuisines you may never have tried...

1 . Casa Italia, Stanley Street By far the restaurant most recommended by LiverpoolWorld readers. Casa Italia is as Scouse as it is Italian, and there's likely not a single person in the city who hasn't visited at least once.

2 . Botanico, Woolton Village This Italian eatery in the heart of Woolton Village only opened in October but has already made it into the hearts of some of our readers. Created by the team behind Liverpool’s popular Italian Quarter in the city centre, Botanico offers afternoon tea, baked goods and pizza and each dish is made freshly in-house.

3 . Million Tandoori, on Allerton Road. Reader Lisa Watkinson praised this Indian restaurant's "amazing food and wonderful staff."

4 . ChaBa ChaBa, on Allerton Road Lisa also recommended ChaBa ChaBa (which is just next door to Millon on Allerton Road) as well as Bakchich on Bold Street.