Liverpool’s six quirkiest bars with Instagram worthy interiors, including The Florist and Motel

These are the perfect spots for a new grid post.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 22:08 GMT
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 06:55 GMT

We all know Liverpool is great for a night out and locals really know how to party. But, how do you choose which bars to go to?

If it’s quirky interiors and Instagram worthy backdrops you’re after, there are many incredible bars and restaurants which offer you the perfect background for a new grid post.

We’ve whittled down six of our favourite bars in the city with unique interiors, from a tiki hideaway to a bar with two huge indoor trees.

The Florist is a botany-filled bar and restaurant, with two blooming trees in the entrance hall. How could you not grab some Instagram pics here?

1. The Florist, Hardman Street

The Florist is a botany-filled bar and restaurant, with two blooming trees in the entrance hall. How could you not grab some Instagram pics here? Photo: The Florist

Mean Eyed Cat Bar just launched in Liverpool, with an American dive-bar style interior. However, they have also unveiled a new 'Tiki Hideaway' hidden in the bar, with a summery, beach vibe.

2. Mean Eyed Cat Bar, Seel Street

Mean Eyed Cat Bar just launched in Liverpool, with an American dive-bar style interior. However, they have also unveiled a new ‘Tiki Hideaway’ hidden in the bar, with a summery, beach vibe. Photo: Mean Eyed Cat Bar

Tonight Josephine is fairly new to Liverpool but already a top spot for Instagram pictures. The venue is famed for its themed bottomless brunches, hot pink interiors, lavish cocktails and iconic neon signs.

3. Tonight Josephine, Hanover Street

Tonight Josephine is fairly new to Liverpool but already a top spot for Instagram pictures. The venue is famed for its themed bottomless brunches, hot pink interiors, lavish cocktails and iconic neon signs. Photo: Tonight Josephine

Motel is based on Fleet Street and known for its 'dive bar karaoke.' The interior of the bar is quirky, a little strange and pretty cool, with its main standout feature being the 'sleep is the baby mama of death' LED behind the bar.

4. Motel, Fleet Street

Motel is based on Fleet Street and known for its ‘dive bar karaoke.’ The interior of the bar is quirky, a little strange and pretty cool, with its main standout feature being the ‘sleep is the baby mama of death’ LED behind the bar. Photo: Motel Bar

