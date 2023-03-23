These are the perfect spots for a new grid post.

We all know Liverpool is great for a night out and locals really know how to party. But, how do you choose which bars to go to?

If it’s quirky interiors and Instagram worthy backdrops you’re after, there are many incredible bars and restaurants which offer you the perfect background for a new grid post.

We’ve whittled down six of our favourite bars in the city with unique interiors, from a tiki hideaway to a bar with two huge indoor trees.

1 . The Florist, Hardman Street The Florist is a botany-filled bar and restaurant, with two blooming trees in the entrance hall. How could you not grab some Instagram pics here? Photo: The Florist

2 . Mean Eyed Cat Bar, Seel Street Mean Eyed Cat Bar just launched in Liverpool, with an American dive-bar style interior. However, they have also unveiled a new ‘Tiki Hideaway’ hidden in the bar, with a summery, beach vibe. Photo: Mean Eyed Cat Bar

3 . Tonight Josephine, Hanover Street Tonight Josephine is fairly new to Liverpool but already a top spot for Instagram pictures. The venue is famed for its themed bottomless brunches, hot pink interiors, lavish cocktails and iconic neon signs. Photo: Tonight Josephine

4 . Motel, Fleet Street Motel is based on Fleet Street and known for its ‘dive bar karaoke.’ The interior of the bar is quirky, a little strange and pretty cool, with its main standout feature being the ‘sleep is the baby mama of death’ LED behind the bar. Photo: Motel Bar