Liverpool supermarket opening hours Easter 2023: Opening and closing times for major stores - including Tesco

Each of the UK’s major supermarkets - including Asda, Tesco, Aldi and Waitrose - will operate at different opening and closing times in Liverpool for Easter.

Ethan Evans
By Ethan Evans
Published 30th Mar 2023, 12:21 BST

As with every national holiday throughout the calendar year, whether it be Christmas or this time around Easter, supermarkets in Liverpool will have different opening hours in order to allow staff to celebrate with family and friends. This is still the case in 2023 for the four-day bank holiday weekend.

Good Friday (April 7), Easter Saturday (April 8), Easter Sunday (April 19), and Easter Monday (April 10) are all set to be affected by differing operating hours.

It is not just supermarkets affected either, as DIY stores, GPs and banks in Liverpool are all set to follow suit too.

But what are the opening and closing times for the big supermarkets across Liverpool across Easter 2023 bank holiday weekend? Here is everything you need to know.

What time are supermarkets open in Liverpool over Easter weekend?

Co-op

This is an example of the opening and closing times at one of the Co-op Food supermarkets in Liverpool City Centre:

Leece Street, Liverpool - 21-23 Leece Street, L1 2TR

  • Good Friday, April 7: TBC*
  • Easter Saturday, April 8: TBC*
  • Easter Sunday, April 9: TBC*
  • Easter Monday, April 10: TBC*

To check the operating hours of your local Co-op store in Liverpool, visit the Co-op store finder.

Waitrose

This is an example of the operating hours of the nearest Waitrose store to Liverpool City Centre:

Three Tuns Lane, Liverpool - Formby, L37 4AJ

  • Good Friday, April 7: 8am to 8pm
  • Easter Saturday, April 8: 8am to 8pm
  • Easter Sunday, April 9: CLOSED
  • Easter Monday, April 10: 8am to 7pm

To check the operating hours of your local Waitrose branch in and around Liverpool, visit the Waitrose store finder.

Sainsbury’s

This is an example of the operating hours of a Sainsbury’s store in Liverpool:

Homer Street, Liverpool, 26 Jennifer Avenue, L5 3LQ

  • Good Friday, April 7: 8am to 10pm
  • Easter Saturday, April 8: 8am to 10pm
  • Easter Sunday, April 9: CLOSED
  • Easter Monday, April 10: 8am to 8pm

To check the opening and closing times of your local Sainsbury’s in Liverpool, visit the Sainsbury’s store finder.

Asda

This is an example of the operating hours of an Asda supermarket in Liverpool City Centre:

Breck Road, Liverpool, L6 5DR

  • Good Friday, April 7: 7am to 10pm
  • Easter Saturday, April 8: 7am to 10pm
  • Easter Sunday, April 9: CLOSED
  • Easter Monday, April 10: 8am to 8pm

To check the opening times of your local Asda store in Liverpool, visit the Asda store finder.

Lidl

This is an example of the operating hours of a Lidl store in Liverpool:

Edge Lane, Liverpool, Fairfield, L79NF

  • Good Friday, April 7: 8am to 10pm
  • Easter Saturday, April 8: 8am to 10pm
  • Easter Sunday, April 9: CLOSED
  • Easter Monday, April 10: 8am to 10pm

To check the operating hours of your local Lidl store in Liverpool, visit the Lidl store finder.

Aldi

This is an example of the opening and closing times of an Aldi store in Liverpool:

St John’s Centre, Liverpool, Unit 74/75, L1 1LS

  • Good Friday, April 7: 8am to 10pm
  • Easter Saturday, April 8: 8am to 10pm
  • Easter Sunday, April 9: CLOSED
  • Easter Monday, April 10: 8am to 8pm

To check the operating hours of your local Aldi supermarket in Liverpool, visit the Aldi store finder.

Morrisons

This is an example of one of the Morrison’s stores in Liverpool City Centre:

Belle Valle, Liverpool, 1 Besford Road, L25 2RD

  • Good Friday, April 7: 7am to 10pm
  • Easter Saturday, April 8: 7am to 10pm
  • Easter Sunday, April 9: CLOSED
  • Easter Monday, April 10: 7am to 10pm

To check the operating times of your local Morrisons store in Liverpool, visit the  Morrisons store finder.

Tesco

This is an example of one of the Tesco supermarkets in Liverpool City Centre:

Superstore, Liverpool, 46 Hanover Street, L1 4AF

  • Good Friday, April 7: 7am to 10pm
  • Easter Saturday, April 8: 7am to 10pm
  • Easter Sunday, April 9: CLOSED
  • Easter Monday, April 10: 8am to 6pm

To check the opening and closing times of your local Tesco supermarket in Liverpool, visit the Tesco store finder.

