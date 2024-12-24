We all know Christmas is a time of indulgence, with roast potatoes, chocolate and mince pies being just some of the delicious foods most of us enjoy on Christmas Day. So, it is no surprise that many families have adopted the tradition of a Christmas Day or Boxing Day walk, taking in the fresh air and having a little break from all the tempting treats waiting at home.

Merseyside residents are pretty lucky when it comes to finding places for a winter stroll, with many beautiful beaches, trails and parks ideal for a Christmas Day or Boxing Day walk.. And, to make finding a route even easier, we have put together a list of our favourite spots for a lovely walk.

From Sefton Park to Crosby Beach, these locations are perfect for enjoying the fresh winter sun - or braving the rain - and getting a bit of exercise before making the most of all your delicious festive food.

1 . Sefton Coastal Path via Crosby Beach Take a walk from Waterloo to Hightown, following Sefton Coastal Path. The route is around four miles, and takes you along Crosby Beach. | Getty Images

2 . West Kirby Marine Lake West Kirby Marine Lake is a perfect and easy circular walking trail, on level ground. In winter, the wind can be chilly so wrap up warm and prepare for gorgeous views of the Welsh Hills. | Wikimedia

3 . Formby Red Squirrel Park The Red Squirrel Trail is a signposted walk around the beautiful woodlands and takes around an hour to complete. | Pavlo Burdyak - stock.adobe.com

4 . Calderstones Park This idyllic park is in one of Liverpool’s most sought after areas. The stunning 94-acre family park has a lake, play area and botanical gardens. | Ian Greig, CC BY-SA 2.0