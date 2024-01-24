Register
Liverpool's 19 richest neighbourhoods where people have up to £60k a year to spend

Neighbourhoods such as Childwall, Mossley Hill, Gateacre, Calderstones and West Derby rank among the richest in the region.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 22nd Jan 2024, 16:45 GMT
Updated 24th Jan 2024, 07:41 GMT

The average annual household income in Liverpool's wealthiest neighbourhood is more than £60,000, according to the latest data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

The figures, published by in October 2023 and covering the financial year ending in 2020, reveal the stark difference between the city's richest and poorest areas.

The 'wealthiest' area saw an average total income (before tax and housing costs) of £62,000, while the 'poorest' saw an average total household income of £28,200.

- Liverpool's poorest neighbourhoods based on average income

Below are the 19 wealthiest areas of Liverpool, based on the latest available ONS figures. Is your neighbourhood on the list?

The average annual household income for Calderstones is £62,000 - according to the latest Office for National Statistics figures published in October 2023.

1. Calderstones - £62,000

Photo: William - stock.adobe.com

The average annual household income for Childwall West and Wavertree Green is £57,400 - according to the latest Office for National Statistics figures published in October 2023.

2. Childwall West and Wavertree Green - £57,400

Photo: Wikimedia

The average annual household income for West Allerton is £54,500 - according to the latest Office for National Statistics figures published in October 2023.

3. West Allerton - £54,500

Photo: Google Street View

The average annual household income for Mossley Hill East is £52,700 - according to the latest Office for National Statistics figures published in October 2023.

4. Mossley Hill East - £52,700

Photo: Google Earth

