Liverpool's 19 richest neighbourhoods where people have up to £60k a year to spend
Neighbourhoods such as Childwall, Mossley Hill, Gateacre, Calderstones and West Derby rank among the richest in the region.
The average annual household income in Liverpool's wealthiest neighbourhood is more than £60,000, according to the latest data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).
The figures, published by in October 2023 and covering the financial year ending in 2020, reveal the stark difference between the city's richest and poorest areas.
The 'wealthiest' area saw an average total income (before tax and housing costs) of £62,000, while the 'poorest' saw an average total household income of £28,200.
Below are the 19 wealthiest areas of Liverpool, based on the latest available ONS figures. Is your neighbourhood on the list?