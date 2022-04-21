The long-awaited meteor shower drought is set to end as early as Thursday night as Liverpool skies are set to be graced by the Lyrids show - but this hinges on the weather conditions.

Attention stargazers in Liverpool, the mesmerising sight of the annual Lyrids meteor shower is upon us and is set to lighten the night sky.

Shooting stars flying gracefully through the sky can be a spine-tingling experience - now is your chance to catch a glimpse.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There has not been a meteor shower visible in the UK since the second night of 2022.

Here is everything you need to know about the Lyrids meteor shower, such as when is the best time to witness the show and what the weather will be like in Liverpool around its peak.

When is the Lyrids meteor shower?

The Lyrids meteor shower has already started, with first sightings stemming back to 14 April and is set to last until 30 April.

However, we are entering a period of time that will have the best chance of visibility, so experts are predicting 22 April and 23 April will be its peak in terms of brightness.

On these days, it is expected that you should be able to see 18 meteors per hour.

What is the Lyrids meteor shower?

The Lyrids meteor shower takes place at around the same time every year, and while it isn’t the most impressive, it is incredibly reliable.

It is named after the Lyra star constellation, which is the star it is believed to have come from.

Many have the idea that the meteors are eloquently beautiful shooting stars pinging across the sky, but in fact they are debris from the Thatcher Comet.

The Thatcher Comet, founded in 1861, is expected to return for a sighting in the year 2276 after a 415-year orbital period.

It is widely considered to be one of the oldest meteor showers having been first observed in ancient China in 687BC.

The shower occurs when the lyrids pass through the trails of Thatcher Comet debris and is known for its bright displays and strong surges.

What is the best time to see the Lyrids meteor shower?

The Greenwich Royal Observatory has confirmed that the best time to bask in the sight of the Lyrid meteor shower in the UK is during the early morning hours of each of the two peak days.

They advise those who wish to see it to wait until at least after midnight, as that is the best chance of good visibility.

How can I watch the Lyrids meteor shower?

Stargazers, keep your hands out of your wallets as there is no need to invest in any fancy equipment such as a telescope in order to catch a glimpse of the Lyrids meteor shower in 2022 - this is because it is visible to the naked eye.

At its peak (22-23 April), the opportunity to see the show hinges on the weather conditions in your region, as well as other factors such as light pollution and moonlight.

What is the weather going to be like in Liverpool around the time of the Lyrids meteor shower?

Will the weather be good and clear enough to see the Lyrids meteor shower in Liverpool and across the surrounding Merseyside area?

Weather experts Met Office has issued the following statement regarding the weather forecast for Thursday, 21 April and Friday, 22 April across the North West of England:

“A rather cloudy start in places but brightening up with sunny weather by the afternoon,” it reads.

“Feeling warm in the sunshine but cooler when exposed to the brisk easterly winds. Maximum temperature 17 °C.”

Here are the daily forecast for the peak days of the Lyrids meteor shower in Liverpool:

Thursday, 22 April

9 pm to midnight - clear skies and dry conditions, very good visibility(16- 12℃)

Friday, 23 April