The charming property is adjacent to the home of the 2023 British Open.

Step inside this magnificent home, set on an acre of land in Hoylake.

The five-bed property features four bathrooms, beautiful period features and a garden room. With balcony views of the Royal Liverpool golf course, and its very own tennis court and ponds, this home is truly unique.

The stunning home is listed on Rightmove for offers in the region of £1,599,995 and combines period charm with luxury living.

Would you like to live here?

Stanmore, Hoylake

Stanmore, Hoylake It stands in approximately one acre of land.

Stanmore, Hoylake The grand home has a wood panelled reception hall with parquet flooring and feature fireplace.

Stanmore, Hoylake

