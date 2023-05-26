Register
Exquisite £1.5m mansion for sale with tennis court and balcony overlooking Royal Liverpool golf course

The charming property is adjacent to the home of the 2023 British Open.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 26th May 2023, 18:45 BST

Step inside this magnificent home, set on an acre of land in Hoylake.

The five-bed property features four bathrooms, beautiful period features and a garden room. With balcony views of the Royal Liverpool golf course, and its very own tennis court and ponds, this home is truly unique.

The stunning home is listed on Rightmove for offers in the region of £1,599,995 and combines period charm with luxury living.

Would you like to live here?

Take a look at this magnificent home, boasting charm and incredible views.

1. Stanmore, Hoylake

Take a look at this magnificent home, boasting charm and incredible views. Photo: Rightmove

It stands in approximately one acre of land.

2. Stanmore, Hoylake

It stands in approximately one acre of land. Photo: Rightmove

The grand home has a wood panelled reception hall with parquet flooring and feature fireplace.

3. Stanmore, Hoylake

The grand home has a wood panelled reception hall with parquet flooring and feature fireplace. Photo: Rightmove

And a little nook by the staircase.

4. Stanmore, Hoylake

And a little nook by the staircase.

