I ranked Merseyside's 29 Aldi stores from best to worst based on your Google reviews

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 11th Dec 2024, 15:43 BST

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

I have taken a look at the Google reviews and ratings for every Aldi store currently operating in Merseyside - including Liverpool, Wirral, Sefton, St Helens and Knowsley.

With low food prices, viral make-up and skin care dupes and its iconic middle aisle - filled with random things you never knew you needed - Aldi is the top choice for many people doing their weekly shop.

The retail giant is only getting bigger too, investing £800 million in expanding its UK presence this year alone and many new stores before Christmas. The chain is also looking to grow its offerings across Merseyside, with plans to open its first ever store in Formby and a brand-new supermarket in the Toxteth area of Liverpool.

- All of Liverpool's 15 McDonald's restaurants ranked from best to worst according to your reviews

With this in mind, I have taken a look at the Google reviews and ratings for every Aldi store currently operating in Merseyside - including Liverpool, Wirral, Sefton, St Helens and Knowsley.

Take a look at the gallery below to see how all of our local stores rank, from best to worst.

4.5 out of five stars from 1,162 Google reviews.

1. Aldi, Vulcan Park Court, Newton-Le-Willows WA12 8AS

4.5 out of five stars from 1,162 Google reviews. | Google Street View

4.5 out of five stars from 1,485 Google reviews.

2. Aldi, St Mary's Road, Aigburth, Liverpool L19 0NE

4.5 out of five stars from 1,485 Google reviews. | Google Street View

4.5 out of five stars from 283 Google reviews.

3. Aldi, Northway, Maghull, Sefton L31 5AB

4.5 out of five stars from 283 Google reviews. | Google Street View

4.4 out of five stars from 2,185 Google reviews.

4. Aldi, Clock Tower Drive, Liverpool L9 1ET

4.4 out of five stars from 2,185 Google reviews. | Google Street View

Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:AldiGoogleReviewsSupermarket
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice