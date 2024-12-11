With low food prices, viral make-up and skin care dupes and its iconic middle aisle - filled with random things you never knew you needed - Aldi is the top choice for many people doing their weekly shop.

The retail giant is only getting bigger too, investing £800 million in expanding its UK presence this year alone and many new stores before Christmas. The chain is also looking to grow its offerings across Merseyside, with plans to open its first ever store in Formby and a brand-new supermarket in the Toxteth area of Liverpool.

With this in mind, I have taken a look at the Google reviews and ratings for every Aldi store currently operating in Merseyside - including Liverpool, Wirral, Sefton, St Helens and Knowsley.

Take a look at the gallery below to see how all of our local stores rank, from best to worst.

1 . Aldi, Vulcan Park Court, Newton-Le-Willows WA12 8AS 4.5 out of five stars from 1,162 Google reviews. | Google Street View

2 . Aldi, St Mary's Road, Aigburth, Liverpool L19 0NE 4.5 out of five stars from 1,485 Google reviews. | Google Street View

3 . Aldi, Northway, Maghull, Sefton L31 5AB 4.5 out of five stars from 283 Google reviews. | Google Street View

4 . Aldi, Clock Tower Drive, Liverpool L9 1ET 4.4 out of five stars from 2,185 Google reviews. | Google Street View