Merseyside property: Magnificent £2.7m villa for sale with hair salon, home cinema and huge outdoor pool

The four-bed villa is truly the epitome of luxury.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 4th Apr 2023, 16:29 BST
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 16:34 BST

Take a look at this stunning villa in one of Merseyside’s most prestigious areas, with an elegant and timeless aesthetic that is sure to impress.

The magnificent detached property in Formby features four bedrooms, four bathrooms, a home cinema, a heated outdoor pool and even a home hair salon, as well as a gym.

Local footballers and celebrities are known to live (or have lived) in the area, so it is no surprise when outstanding properties like this appear on the market.

Villa Amiri is a smart home and is equipped with advanced automation systems such as smart heating and lighting, as well a security system and electric gates.

- Take a look at VILLA d’ESTE.

Outside, there is a beautiful landscaped garden, patio area and heated pool, which is surrounded by pine and palm trees, creating a peaceful oasis.

Listed on Rightmove for £2,695,000, Villa Amiri is definitely pricey but, we can imagine Merseyside’s rich and famous living somewhere just like this. Let us know what you think.

Take a look at this incredible villa.

Villa Amiri, Formby

Take a look at this incredible villa. Photo: Rightmove

As you enter the property, you will immediately notice the spacious and airy open plan design which combines the kitchen, dining and entertaining areas into one living space.

Villa Amiri, Formby

As you enter the property, you will immediately notice the spacious and airy open plan design which combines the kitchen, dining and entertaining areas into one living space. Photo: Rightmove

The kitchen area features a breakfast bar.

Villa Amiri, Formby

The kitchen area features a breakfast bar. Photo: Rightmove

And another kitchen island!

Villa Amiri, Formby

And another kitchen island!

