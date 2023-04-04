The four-bed villa is truly the epitome of luxury.

Take a look at this stunning villa in one of Merseyside’s most prestigious areas, with an elegant and timeless aesthetic that is sure to impress.

The magnificent detached property in Formby features four bedrooms, four bathrooms, a home cinema, a heated outdoor pool and even a home hair salon, as well as a gym.

Local footballers and celebrities are known to live (or have lived) in the area, so it is no surprise when outstanding properties like this appear on the market.

Villa Amiri is a smart home and is equipped with advanced automation systems such as smart heating and lighting, as well a security system and electric gates.

Outside, there is a beautiful landscaped garden, patio area and heated pool, which is surrounded by pine and palm trees, creating a peaceful oasis.

Listed on Rightmove for £2,695,000, Villa Amiri is definitely pricey but, we can imagine Merseyside’s rich and famous living somewhere just like this. Let us know what you think.

