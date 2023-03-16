Register
In pictures: £750k period cottage for sale in Wirral - with indoor pool and Asian-style summer house

The lovely property has period features such as beamed ceilings and stained glass windows.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 16th Mar 2023, 15:58 GMT

Take a look at this period cottage in Irby, with traditional beamed ceilings, a landscaped garden and an indoor heated swimming pool.

The three-bedroom property is featured on Rightmove, with a price of £750,000, and is located in one of Wirral’s lovely villages.

Recently refurbished by the current owners, the period bungalow has been finished to a high standard, with features such as oak-panelled walls and stained-glass windows.

Outside, there is a landscaped garden with tropical palms, fish pond, waterfall and Asian-style summer house.

Take a look around!

Step instead this beautiful period bungalow.

1. Oaklea Road, Irby

Step instead this beautiful period bungalow. Photo: Rightmove

The property is private and secure, with electric gates.

2. Oaklea Road, Irby

The property is private and secure, with electric gates. Photo: Rightmove

The home in Irby has been extensively refurbished by the current owners but still has traditional features.

3. Oaklea Road, Irby

The home in Irby has been extensively refurbished by the current owners but still has traditional features. Photo: Rightmove

In the kitchen, there is a beautiful beamed ceiling.

4. Oaklea Road, Irby

In the kitchen, there is a beautiful beamed ceiling. Photo: Rightmove

