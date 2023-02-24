The are some great places in and around Liverpool - as selected by the dons of food critics.

The full Michelin Guide for 2023 is due to go on sale on March 27 but the highly respected foodies release monthly updates over the year during the build up and there is a brand new entry from Liverpool.

The Guide awards up to three Michelin stars for excellence to a select few establishments, while it awards Bib Gourmands and recommends others.

There are still only three restaurants in and around Merseyside with a prestigious Michelin star – Fraiche, The Barn and Moor Hall - but a number of others are highly recommended in the 2023 guide.

Here is every restaurant to make the Michelin Guide for 2023 so far – and what critics had to say about them.

Fraiche Where: 11 Rose Mount, Oxton, Birkenhead, CH43 5SG. The Michelin Guide says: One MICHELIN Star: High quality cooking, worth a stop! You start and end your night in the bar, where movie clips are projected onto the wall above illuminated tables and a diverse selection of music plays. The dining room itself has a darker, more moody feel with colourful acrylic tables laid with unique tableware.

Moor Hall Where: Prescot Road, Aughton, L39 6RT. The Michelin Guide says: Two MICHELIN Stars: Excellent cooking, worth a detour! Plus a MICHELIN Green Star for gastronomy & sustainability. Your meal commences with a tantalising array of snacks – the last served in the kitchen where you can chat with Head Chef Mark Birchall.

Manifest Where: 4a Watkinson Street, Liverpool, L1 0AG. The Michelin Guide says: Set on the ground floor of a converted warehouse; an open plan kitchen dominates the room and there are counter seats for those who wish to be close to the action. Carefully cooked, flavourful modern British dishes are accompanied by a well-presented wine list, with each wine available by the glass.