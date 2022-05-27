N-Dubz have announced a Liverpool date for their 2022 reunion tour at the M&S Bank Arena.

The hip-hop group, founded in 2000, revealed on Monday 16 May that they would be releasing a new single and reuniting for an arena tour this year, with dates across the country.

Tickets for shows in London, Manchester, Birmingham and more went on sale on 20 May, but were sold out within minutes.

The band has said that due to this ‘phenomenal demand’, six more dates have been revealed, including the Liverpool show.

So when do tickets go on sale, and what’s the band’s potential setlist?

When are N-Dubz playing in Liverpool?

The band is scheduled to play at the Merseyside city’s M&S Bank Arena on Thursday, 1 December in 2022.

How can I get tickets?

Tickets will be available on general sale on Monday, 30 May from 10 am.

You can purchase tickets from the event’s ticketing partner Ticketmaster - prices for the additional dates have not been announced at the time of publication.

But be quick as demand for NDubz tickets, especially their one and only date in Liverpool, is expected to be very high.

Keep posted by regularly visiting the N-Dubz tour ticket page on Ticketmaster .

Where else is the band touring?

The band will be marking their return with a huge show at Newcastle’s Utilita Arena on Monday, 7 November, before ending with the recently announced Tuesday, 6 December concert at London’s O2 Arena.

Here is the full list of the N-Dubz ‘Back To The Future’ tour dates in 2022:

NOVEMBER

7 - Utilita Arena, Newcastle

8 - OVO Hydro, Glasgow

10 - Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

11 - First Direct Arena, Leeds

12 - Utilita Arena, Birmingham

14 - International Centre, Bournemouth

15 - Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

17 - The O2, London

18 - Utilita Arena, Sheffield

19 - AO Arena, Manchester

20 - AO Arena, Manchester

22 - Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

23 - The O2, London

24 - The O2, London

26 - Utilita Arena, Birmingham

27 - First Direct Arena, Leeds

28 - Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

29 - Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

DECEMBER

1 - M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

2 - Utilita Arena, Sheffield

3 - Utilita Arena, Newcastle

4 - AO Arena, Manchester

6 - The O2, London

Who are the support acts?

Wes Nelson will support during the tour - but not the Liverpool show, or any of the other five new dates recently announced

For the first 17 dates - not including Liverpool - N-Dubz announced that ex-Love Island star and rapper Wes Nelson would be supporting the band during their ‘Back To The Future’ tour in 2022.

The band also announced on Friday (27 May) that British rapper Russ Millions will also support throughout the tour - including the six recently announced dates.

However, Wes Nelson will be absent from the N-Dubz shows taking place from 29 November (Cardiff) to 6 December (London).

The support acts for the Liverpool show will be Russ Millions and the duo of A1 X J1.

What is the setlist?

The setlist for the N-Dubz ‘Back to the Future’ tour in 2022 has not been made official at the time of publication.

However, fans are almost guaranteed to hear all of the band’s classic songs during the Liverpool show; whether it be ‘Strong Again’, ‘Papa Can You Hear Me’, ‘Number 1’, ‘Playing With Fire’ and many others.

For an idea of the most-likely songs that the band will perform, visit their Setlist.fm page which calculates their most played tracks in past gigs.

Why did N-Dubz split up?

The band originally announced that they would be taking a two year break to focus on solo projects in 2011.

However, singer Tulisa later confirmed in 2012 the band had split. Tulisa wrote on her twitter that Dappy had left the band to pursue a solo career and had not been in touch with her since.

Who are N-Dubz?

N-Dubz consists of rappers Dappy, real name Costadinos Contostavlos, his cousin Tulisa Contostavlos and Fazer, real name Richard Rawson.

Throughout their career the band saw great success. The band’s first two albums were certified platinum in the UK, and they went on to collaborate with Tinchy Stryder in 2009 on Number One which reached No.1 in the UK Singles Chart.

They also had a solo single I Need You which reached No.1 in the UK R&B charts and was certified Gold.

As well as chart success the band won many accolades including four MOBO awards, best newcomer in 2007, as well as Best Song in 2010 for their hit single Playing With Fire, which was later certified platinum in the UK charts. At the 2010 Brit Awards they were nominated for best British single.